Canva Brings On-Brand, Editable Design into Google Gemini

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canva, the world's leading all-in-one visual communication platform, today announced the launch of its Connected App for Google Gemini at Google I/O in Mountain View, California. Gemini users can now generate and edit Canva designs, search their Canva content, and turn Nano Banana images into layered, editable designs to refine and publish in Canva. Building on previous collaborations with Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot, the Connected App in Gemini represents a milestone in Canva’s strategy to every surface where work and ideas begin.

As AI accelerates the pace of content creation, millions of people are looking for ways to move beyond ideas and siloed outputs, and turn AI content into real, usable work. The Canva Connected App for Gemini helps close that gap, uniting the power of Gemini with Canva’s brand management, drag-and-drop editing, real time collaboration, and powerful publishing platform.

Rolling out gradually to all Gemini tiers and all Canva plans in select markets in English starting May 19, the Canva Connected App for Gemini brings Canva’s proprietary design AI into one of the world’s most popular AI systems.

Bringing Canva Everywhere Work Begins

Powered by Canva's proprietary foundation model for design, the Canva Design Model, Canva designs created in the Gemini app are fully editable and connected to your Canva Brand Kit. To get started, type @Canva or connect Canva in Gemini app settings, then typing @Canva to kick off an idea. Users can generate designs based on the context of their Gemini chat, and take it into Canva to refine, collaborate with their team and publish across platforms.

"You can only experience the true potential of AI when it's connected to your brand and your context. Millions of people turn to Gemini for ideation and research, but they miss that brand, context & design that only Canva brings. Having the full power of Canva's platform right in Gemini makes it seamless to turn AI-generated content into polished work that's ready to scale. I'm especially excited to see what our community creates by pairing Nano Banana with Magic Layers: from campaign assets, to surreal storybooks, to eye-popping product imagery. They're all great examples of how the Canva Design Model is opening up a new dimension of AI-powered design," said Cameron Adams, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Canva.

Nano Banana Images Become Editable Canva Designs

Today’s launch connects one of Canva’s most popular AI capabilities, Magic Layers, with Google’s Nano Banana image model. Magic Layers solves a persistent frustration with AI-generated content: flat, static image outputs that can’t be manually edited. Where generative AI has traditionally produced locked files that require re-prompting for every small change, Magic Layers analyzes the structure of an image and separates it into individual, movable elements.

Gemini users can now create high-fidelity images with Nano Banana, and ask Canva to turn those images into fully editable, layered designs that can be refined, resized, and published from Canva. Rather than re-prompting, Magic Layers unlocks true creative control over every idea - from marketing teams storyboarding campaigns, to small businesses updating promotional materials, and creators remixing content.

On-Brand From the Start

Even when AI helps teams move faster, they often spend significant time bringing outputs back on brand. 98% of Fortune 500 brands use Canva, which acts as a hub for brand content, logos, colors, fonts and overall visual identity.

That brand intelligence now travels into Gemini. The Canva Connected App for Gemini connects directly to each user's Canva Brand Kit. Every AI-generated asset carries the right visual context, making Canva the foundation that keeps AI workflows on-brand.

Canva: The Visual Layer for AI

Today's launch completes Canva's expansion into every major AI assistant. As large language models scale what is possible, Canva has become a critical engine for editable, on-brand design and analysis inside AI conversations.

Canva now serves more than 265 million people across 190 countries every month, is the third most-used AI platform in the world, and the fastest-growing in customer spend on AI products among leading software companies, according to research by Andreessen Horowitz. Canva apps, skills and more are now available across Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Gemini.

Whether work begins inside Canva or inside an AI assistant, Canva is the creative layer that turns AI-generated ideas into work that makes an impact.

Availability

The Canva Connected App for Google Gemini starts rolling out with limited availability from May 19, 2026, with full availability coming soon. Enable Canva via Gemini app settings to get started.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is the world's leading all-in-one platform for visual communication and collaboration. Built to empower everyone to design, Canva serves the creative and design needs of enterprises, small businesses, consumers, and students in more than 190 countries worldwide. Whether you're a novice taking your first steps in design, or a creative professional seeking powerful tools, Canva ensures users have what they need to transform an idea into something beautiful. Underpinned by the world's most comprehensive library of designer-made content, Canva is powered by a suite of products and proprietary AI tools that elevate how individuals and teams create, collaborate, and communicate with ease.