CrossCountry Mortgage Cuts Closing Times by More Than Half with Blend

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend (NYSE: BLND), a leading digital origination platform for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders, today announced that CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's #1 distributed retail mortgage lender, has transformed its closing operations through Blend Close, achieving dramatic gains in efficiency, accuracy, and borrower experience across its 1,000+ branch network.

By integrating directly with CCM's Loan Origination System (LOS), Blend Close replaced a patchwork of disconnected systems with a seamless end-to-end journey, significantly reducing friction for both borrowers and closing teams.

For Borrowers: One Login, From Application to Close

For borrowers, the previous traditional closings meant signing over 100 pages of documents in front of a notary, a process that typically took 1.5 to 2 hours. Manual data entry, signature mistakes, and incorrect dates created constant suspenses with investors kicking back a loan file.

With Blend Close, borrowers now log into one portal with one set of credentials, from application through signed documents, and can review closing packages ahead of time or revisit signed materials after the fact.

"I truly love the one-stop shop for borrowers,” shared Simone LaBorde, EVP of Closing and Strategic Initiatives at CCM. “Borrowers have one login and can review closing packages ahead of time and still log back in to view signed documents after closing, which helps with security and scams."

For Closing Teams: One Platform for Every Transaction Type

CCM’s closing team faced the same fragmentation, navigating multiple systems: one to prep files, another for hybrid closings, a third for full Remote Online Notarization (RON). The constant platform-switching disrupted workflows, created training overhead, and introduced avoidable errors.

Closers now manage every transaction type, from hybrid, hybrid with eNote, to full RON, from a single interface, with real-time status updates and completed documents automatically pushed back into the LOS. No platform switching or manual re-entry.

The RON capability also extended CCM's reach, enabling closings for military personnel, borrowers facing emergencies, and anyone unable to appear in person. Some transactions now close in as little as 25 to 30 minutes.

Results Across Every Dimension

The impact was immediate and measurable:

45-minute average closing time, down from 2 hours

25–30 minutes for the fastest transactions

85–120 loans closed per closer per month

0% post-closing signature errors

Settlement agent closing time cut nearly in half, from 90 minutes to 45 minutes

Investor suspenses declined as data errors were eliminated

The platform's ease of use also reduced training time and improved employee satisfaction. "The platform is easy to navigate," shared Alex Sanchez, SVP Closing Manager at CCM. "It's self-explanatory, user-friendly, doesn't take a long time to train."

"CrossCountry Mortgage operates at a scale that demands every step of the process work flawlessly,” shared Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and Head of Blend. “Partnering with a lender of their caliber to eliminate friction at the closing table, and make that final moment a great one for borrowers, is exactly what we built Blend Close to do."

CCM is now transitioning from hybrid closings to hybrid with eNote, which enables faster loan delivery to investors. Further ahead, the company sees full RON becoming the default for a growing share of transactions, with Blend as the platform supporting that shift.

For more information on CCM's success with Blend Close, read the full case study at blend.com/customers/crosscountry-mortgage/.

About Blend

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND) is a leading digital origination platform for banking solutions. Financial providers, from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks, use Blend's platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Learn more at blend.com.

About CCM

CrossCountry Mortgage is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 9,000 employees operating over 1,000 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage purchase, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae NMLS #3029. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. For more information, visit crosscountrymortgage.com.