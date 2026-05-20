Native Joins AWS Security Hub Extended as the Cloud Security Control Plane for Enforcement

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Native, the cloud security control plane for the multi-cloud enterprise, today announced its availability through AWS Security Hub Extended, an AWS plan designed to unify security operations across partner tools. Through AWS Security Hub Extended, customers can access Native’s capabilities to enforce secure-by-design principles across their cloud architecture.

Supporting Secure-by-Design Cloud Architecture

As cloud environments grow more complex and AI accelerates both infrastructure change and attack velocity, traditional detection-first approaches to cloud security are no longer sufficient. Native addresses this shift by helping organizations pair visibility with architectural enforcement using provider-native controls.

Native translates security intent into deterministic enforcement across AWS environments by leveraging provider-native controls such as identity boundaries, service control policies, network segmentation, and declarative guardrails. This helps customers prevent insecure states from the onset by enforcing guardrails directly within the cloud provider.

“By joining AWS Security Hub Extended, we’re helping AWS customers extend their security posture from detection and visibility to architectural enforcement directly through the cloud provider,” said Amit Megiddo, Co-founder and CEO of Native. “Cloud security can no longer stop at visibility and findings. Organizations need infrastructure-level enforcement that translates security intent into provider-native controls across cloud environments.”

Through Native’s inclusion in AWS Security Hub Extended, AWS customers can now incorporate intent signals to operationalize cloud provider security controls across their environments. They can also:

Operationalize AWS built-in controls to support secure-by-design architecture for their workloads

Enforce data perimeter controls and AI guardrails to ensure data access, movement, and AI usage are governed by policies at the infrastructure level

Support more consistent, infrastructure-level guardrails across environments

Complement detection with proactive, infrastructure-level enforcement

Align security outcomes across accounts, workloads, and services at scale

Native’s Role in AWS Security Hub Extended

Through AWS Security Hub Extended, Native helps customers enforce secure-by-design principles across their cloud workloads. Native serves as the control plane for cloud security, enabling organizations to define security outcomes once and enforce them across their AWS environments. This approach helps teams translate intent into action, bridging the gap between visibility and real-world enforcement.

AWS customers can access Native through AWS Security Hub Extended. Log into the AWS Security Hub console and select the Extended plan. Choose Native from the available Partner solutions. Follow the guided onboarding to configure Native within a given environment.

Learn more about Native in AWS environments by visiting native.security.

About Native

Native is the cloud security control plane for the multi-cloud enterprise. The platform translates security intent into enforceable, secure-by-design architecture that continuously adapts across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, using each provider's own native security controls. Founded by the builders of Amazon GuardDuty and AWS Security Hub, Native is backed by Ballistic Ventures, General Catalyst, YL Ventures, and Merlin Ventures. Learn more at native.security.