Robertet Selects GTT for Secure Connect SASE to Power the Future of Fragrance and Flavor Innovation

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications Inc., a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, has been selected by the Robertet Group, a world leader in fragrances, flavors and natural raw materials, to provide Secure Connect SASE, Cloud Connect and connectivity across Europe, the Middle East, North and South America and Asia, including China. Robertet will use secure networking enabled by the GTT Envision platform to streamline operations, accelerate cloud and AI adoption and drive growth.

The GTT EnvisionDX portal, Professional Services and 24-hour support will enhance our worldwide operations, keeping us agile, flexible and efficient. This helps us focus on cloud and AI transformation to boost our capabilities and growth. Share

Robertet will deploy GTT Managed SD-WAN with SSE in a high-availability configuration across 50 sites, leveraging its choice of DIA, Broadband, Ethernet and MPLS for diverse and resilient connectivity. GTT’s services will provide connectivity for all manufacturing process components, enabling on-premises IT/OT segmentation, secure access to cloud-based applications in Azure and Oracle clouds, and traffic optimization across the GTT Tier 1 IP backbone. GTT will also deliver Professional Services, including Project Management, Service Management, Technical Design and Technical Management.

“Managed SD-WAN and SSE from GTT will be the foundation of our Group’s transformation from an international artisan business to a global company driving the future of fragrance, flavor and natural ingredient innovation," said Guillaume Castel, CIO, Robertet Group. “Choosing GTT was an easy decision because of its commitment to building strong partnerships, technical expertise and attention to our needs. GTT’s services will enable us to maintain the highest standards of quality and traceability for our products across markets. The GTT EnvisionDX portal, Professional Services and 24-hour support will enhance our worldwide operations, keeping us agile, flexible and efficient. This helps us focus on cloud and AI transformation to boost our capabilities and growth."

Robertet will leverage the highly available network from GTT to further its Industry 4.0 digital transformation initiatives, including:

Operational resilience: Assuring uptime for critical robotic production processes where ingredients are mixed at precise times to create desired compounds and sensory qualities.

Data integration: Enabling real-time data exchange between its production, ERP and business intelligence systems to meet regulatory requirements and optimize operations across product lifecycle management, sales, logistics and ordering.

AI-driven innovation: Growing AI adoption through its projects such as NaturIA, which assists perfumers and flavorists by surfacing compositional and sensory data to boost creativity and ensure traceability.

“We are excited to partner with Robertet to accelerate its technology adoption and innovation with enhanced application performance, reliable networking and improved cyber threat protection,” said Tom Homer, Division President Europe, GTT. “Our Envision platform and professional services secure and simplify the management of complex, global enterprise infrastructures. This aligns perfectly with the needs of leading manufacturers like Robertet, who leverage digital transformation to drive scale, consistency and global delivery capability for the benefit of their business.”

About GTT

GTT is a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, simply and securely connecting people and machines to data and applications — anywhere in the world. We serve thousands of organizations, bringing together the right people, partners and technology to reduce the burden on IT teams and solve the most pressing networking and security challenges. Built on our highly ranked global Tier 1 network, GTT Envision is a single global technology platform to connect, orchestrate, virtualize and automate enterprise networks, enabling customers with consumable solutions to achieve business missions and meet ongoing demand when, where and how needed. Our portfolio includes SASE, SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other connectivity options, complemented by a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the globe. We partner with our customers to deliver Greater Technology Together. For more information, visit www.gtt.net.

Press releases can be downloaded from gtt.net.

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