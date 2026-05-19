True North Fleet Services Announces Partnership with Miles Truck Services, Expanding Footprint into Indiana and Michigan Markets

GLEN MILLS, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True North Fleet Services (“True North”), a national platform of premier fleet maintenance and repair providers, today announced a new partnership with Miles Truck Services (“Miles” or the “Company”), a leading truck, trailer and fleet services operator based in Elkhart, Indiana with a second location in Niles, Michigan.

Gary Price, CEO of True North Fleet Services, said, “Expanding True North into the American Midwest marks an important strategic milestone for our platform, and we’re thrilled to find the perfect partner in the region with Mike Mannell and his team at Miles. For more than two decades, Miles has maintained a strong reputation across Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan for delivering reliable, high-quality truck and trailer repair services. The Company’s long-standing relationships with municipal fleet customers throughout the region are a testament to the business’s exceptional track record and consistency. I look forward to working closely with the Miles team to help build on their successes by driving sustainable growth and making sure every Miles-serviced vehicle is Road Ready for what comes next.”

Founded in 2004 by Mike Mannell, Miles is a full-service truck, trailer and fleet repair operator serving private and municipal fleets, including critical public service vehicles and equipment, across Indiana and Michigan. From its facilities in Elkhart and Niles, the Company delivers market-leading maintenance and repair solutions across a broad range of vehicle models and fleet applications. Miles’ service capabilities include electrical, wheel and transmission service, preventative maintenance, DOT inspections, hydraulic repairs, brake system servicing and 24-hour roadside emergency assistance supported by the Company’s mobile response team. As part of the True North platform, Miles gains access to True North’s capital resources, advanced technology and back-office support to help accelerate its growth and strengthen its leadership position in the Midwest.

“Our partnership with True North represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Miles and creates meaningful opportunities for both our employees and customers,” said Mr. Mannell. “From our earliest conversations with Gary and the True North team, it was clear they share our long-term vision for growth and understand the culture and customer-first approach that have defined our business for more than two decades. With True North’s support, we’ll be able to further invest in our team, expand our geographic footprint across the Midwest and continue delivering efficient, superior service that keeps our customers’ fleets operating reliably and cost-effectively.”

True North’s investment in Miles Truck Services marks its sixth partnership since the platform was launched in November 2025. Previously announced partnerships include Baton Rouge-based Total Tire Solutions, Georgia-based operators Elite Diesel and Myles Truck Repair, Philadelphia-based PennFleet and San Antonio-based Billy Bob’s Repair and Tire. True North’s continued success is supported by Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages approximately $4 billion of assets.

About True North Fleet Services

True North Fleet Services is a national platform of premier fleet maintenance and repair providers, united by a shared commitment to operational excellence, reliability, and service innovation. Our platform brings together best-in-class, founder-led businesses to deliver comprehensive fleet repair and services across the country. By investing in people, technology, and process discipline, we empower our partners to scale while preserving the local trust and integrity they've built over decades. At True North, we’re building a platform that keeps America’s fleets Road Ready and ensures our customers have complete satisfaction. For more information, please visit truenorthfleetservices.com