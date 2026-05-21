Digital Brands Group Partners with Renov AI to Accelerate Development of AI-Powered Tools Across Commerce and Brand Ecosystems

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a publicly traded company specializing in apparel and e-commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with Renov AI, an applied artificial intelligence company with a strong technical team supported by MITACS, to accelerate the development of Digital Brands Group’s expanding suite of AI-powered tools.

Renov AI’s engineering and research team will support Digital Brands Group across a range of AI initiatives, including data intelligence, automation, and advanced analytics designed to strengthen brand protection, and improve ecommerce. Share

Through the partnership, Renov AI’s engineering and research team will support Digital Brands Group across a range of AI initiatives, including data intelligence, automation, and advanced analytics designed to strengthen brand protection, improve ecommerce performance, and support emerging digital brand models. Renov AI brings deep technical expertise and research-driven development capabilities, complemented by its participation in the MITACS innovation ecosystem.

MITACS, a national research organization that connects industry with academic talent, has invested more than C$1.5 billion in research and development over the past eight years, supporting thousands of applied innovation projects across Canada. Renov AI’s collaboration with MITACS underscores the technical rigor and research foundation behind its AI development efforts.

“Building a meaningful AI platform requires more than software, it requires strong technical teams, research depth, and the ability to execute,” said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group. “Renov AI brings exactly that. This partnership strengthens our ability to develop and deploy AI-driven tools across ecommerce and brand ecosystems, while positioning us to extend those capabilities into new areas such as data-driven brand partnerships and NIL-related initiatives.”

The partnership supports Digital Brands Group’s broader strategy to evolve beyond a traditional brand operator into a technology-enabled platform, offering AI-powered solutions that address real-world challenges facing modern brands. Renov AI’s team will play a key role in advancing the Company’s roadmap as it continues to onboard additional technologies and partners into its AI suite.

About Renov AI

Renov AI is an applied artificial intelligence company focused on building scalable, datadriven solutions across commercial and enterprise environments. The company works with research and innovation partners, including MITACS, to deliver technically rigorous AI systems designed for real-world deployment.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG’s plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG’s operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; DBG’s ability to add and retain strategic partners and customers; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG’s customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG’s response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG’s ability to implement its business strategy; DBG’s ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG’s and its vendors’ ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG’s facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG’s ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG’s manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG’s suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG’s ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG’s management; DBG’s ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG’s ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG’s financial results is included from time to time in DBG’s public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.