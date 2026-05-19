Tyler Technologies to Deliver Easier Bookings for Park Visitors in Australia

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) in Australia for Tyler’s Recreation Management solution to help the park system provide an easier booking experience for their more than 1 million annual park visitors.

“Modern, unified technology is essential to delivering the kind of seamless experiences today’s park visitors expect,” said Senior Vice President of Tyler’s Outdoor Recreation Sascha Ohler. “By bringing Tasmania’s parks operations into a single, modern platform, we’re helping deliver a reliable experience for visitors while equipping staff with the tools they need to serve them efficiently.”

The park system will be able to consolidate more than a dozen disparate systems and move them under Tyler’s Recreation Management solution to streamline operations for point of sale, camping, and activity bookings. It will also eliminate several manual processes, enabling the agency to better service visitors. Recreation Management will deliver a modern, mobile-friendly system for booking and managing parks and wildlife service products.

“The new platform will ultimately deliver a single contemporary, mobile friendly, system for booking and managing PWS products. It will replace more than a dozen existing IT systems and manual processes and enable innovative capabilities to better service visitors,” said Acting Minister for Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service Madeleine Ogilvie. “This is a great outcome for the project, and I look forward to seeing the new system take shape.”

Tyler is the leading outdoor recreation software provider for island states and nations. With the addition of Tasmania, Tyler serves three territories in the Asia Pacific region. Tasmania is an island state of Australia located approximately 150 miles south of the Australian mainland. It has a population of roughly 576,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of technology solutions purpose-built exclusively for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions strengthen the core operations of government and help agencies turn insight into action for their communities. With nearly 47,000 successful installations across 15,000 locations, Tyler serves clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

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