Unio Health Partners and Thesis Care Announce Partnership to Scale AI-Powered Clinical Teams Across Specialty Care

NEW YORK & TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thesis Care, the AI-powered care team platform for scalable clinical capacity, and Unio Health Partners, LLP, a differentiated multi-specialty physician services platform, today announced a partnership to deploy multiple Thesis AI care team agents across Unio’s practices.

Unio Health Partners, California’s largest medical platform of its kind, is transforming care delivery for urology, gastroenterology, and radiation oncology across California. Unio serves more than 500,000 patients annually across 52 practice locations and 165 physicians and advanced practice providers. Through the partnership, Unio is deploying Thesis care team agents across multiple workflows including care gap closure, patient engagement, and prior authorizations.

The Thesis platform deploys AI agents backed by expert clinicians to complete complex clinical work end-to-end, all within a customer’s existing systems and workflows. Because Thesis delivers the completed result, it does not require staff or providers to learn a new tool and keeps existing workflows intact. A single integration supports a growing suite of agents across care management, care delivery, and clinical operations, allowing partners to expand capacity across multiple high-priority workflows.

“At Unio, we deliver complex specialty care to thousands of patients each week, and we’re always looking for ways to do more for those patients and the providers who serve them,” said Clayton Lawrence, Chief Operating Officer, Unio Health Partners. “Thesis has given our teams the capacity to do exactly that without adding burden to our clinicians or staff. The combination of AI agents and a real human care team behind them is what enables Thesis to really move the needle to accelerate repetitive processes.”

The partnership expands Thesis’s growing footprint across thousands of primary and specialty care providers nationwide. “Specialty care is where patient complexity is highest and care coordination is hardest, making the need for scalable clinical capacity especially acute,” said Niren Gandra, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Thesis Care. “Unio has been a true innovator in how specialty care gets delivered, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with their team.”

About Unio Health Partners

Unio Health Partners is a differentiated physician services platform established to transform Urology, Gastroenterology, and Radiation Oncology care delivery across California. Unio partners with leading physician practices, fostering a collaborative environment and best practice sharing. For more information, visit www.uniohp.com.

About Thesis Care

Thesis Care is an AI-powered care team platform for scalable clinical capacity. The company combines AI agents with expert clinicians to take on high-impact clinical operations and care management activities for healthcare organizations. Founded in 2024 by Niren Gandra and Aditya Pandyaram, the company is headquartered in New York, NY and backed by investors including Oak HC/FT, CRV, and Black Opal Ventures.