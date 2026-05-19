Smile Partners USA Selects Denticon by Planet DDS to Modernize Operations and Support Scalable Growth Across 120 Locations

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smile Partners USA, a multi-state dental support organization (DSO) with 120 locations across Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio, has selected Denticon by Planet DDS as its enterprise practice management platform.

At the heart of Smile Partners USA is a straightforward belief: Dental care means more than treatments. It is about consistent support from familiar faces who know each patient’s smile best. Across its network, the organization has built its reputation on trust, long-term relationships, and a commitment to making high-quality, compassionate dentistry accessible to every community it serves.

Sustaining that standard of care at scale requires technology that works quietly in the background, so clinicians can stay focused on patients. That philosophy drives how Smile Partners approaches every technology decision.

Modernizing Infrastructure for Greater Scale

As Smile Partners USA continued expanding, its previous platform created mounting operational complexity. On-premise servers, terminal server management, licensing overhead, database administration, and the need for local hardware maintenance consumed significant IT resources. For a DSO in constant growth mode, constraints of an on-premise system created challenges to be able to rapidly and repeatedly scale, as well as being able to introduce new technologies to further enhance the patient experience and deliver exceptional care.

Leadership sought a cloud-based platform that could eliminate infrastructure burden, streamline onboarding, and support the organization's centralized operating model. After a thorough evaluation, Smile Partners selected Denticon.

“As we continue to grow, innovation in technology plays a key role in scaling our support and enhancing the patient experience across our network,” said Dave Gaspar, CEO of Smile Partners USA. “Denticon gives us the modern, cloud-based foundation we need to move quickly, onboard new locations with confidence, and keep our teams focused on delivering excellent care rather than managing infrastructure.”

Technology as an Enabler of Clinical Excellence

Smile Partners’ technology team believes its systems should strengthen clinical care, not complicate it. That means understanding the day-to-day realities of doctors, hygienists, and staff, and utilizing infrastructure that makes care more efficient, safer, and easier to deliver.

That philosophy directly supports one of Smile Partners’ core values: Clinical Excellence. When technology is dependable and support is strong, clinicians are free to focus on what they do best. With 1,200 employees across the network, Smile Partners is prioritizing a thoughtful implementation approach that includes robust training and dedicated support resources to ensure a smooth transition.

“Smile Partners USA has built something genuine across six states: a network patients trust because the care is consistent and the people delivering it are supported,” said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. “Moving to Denticon is a significant step, and we’re committed to making that transition as seamless as possible for their teams. We look forward to supporting them as they scale.”

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For more information about Denticon and Planet DDS, visit www.planetdds.com.

About Smile Partners USA

Smile Partners USA is a multi-state dental support organization (DSO) supporting 120 dental practices across Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio. Committed to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care in every community it serves, Smile Partners USA partners with local dental teams to provide consistent, high-quality dentistry backed by the expertise and resources of a growing network. For more information, visit www.smilepartnersusa.com.

About Planet DDS

Dental software is broken. We aim to fix it. As a partner in growth for DSOs and dental groups outgrowing legacy systems and fragmented tools, Planet DDS delivers a cloud-based AI platform designed to scale alongside growing organizations. Powered by DentalOS™ with AI, Planet DDS is built on connection—connecting people, partners, and technology across an open ecosystem that includes Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, and Apteryx Cloud Imaging. Trusted by leading DSOs and emerging dental groups nationwide, Planet DDS supports more 100+ location DSOs than any other cloud-based dental practice management provider, enabling 14,500 practices and 175,000 users to move beyond outdated legacy software with seamless integrations, optimized workflows, and scalable technology built for growth.