NationsBenefits and Harps Partner to Expand Flex Card Access for Rx and OTC Health Needs Across Mid-South and Ozark Communities

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NationsBenefits®, the leading healthcare fintech and benefits platform, today announced a new retail network integration with Harps, a premier 100% employee-owned supermarket chain serving communities across Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

"The partnership supports NationsBenefits’ mission to address Social Drivers of Health (SDoH) by leveraging proprietary technology to increase benefit access and improve long-term health outcomes." Share

Through this integration, eligible health plan members can use their NationsBenefits Mastercard® Prepaid Flex Card* at more than 160 Harps locations to purchase approved food-as-medicine items, OTC health and wellness products, and other essential goods. Seamless retail acceptance is enabled through NationsBenefits’ Basket Analyzer Service (BAS), which provides real-time, item-level benefit validation at checkout. This technology eliminates manual claims and reimbursement delays, providing a frictionless shopping experience for members at their local hometown grocer.

Harps serves a diverse footprint across the Mid-South and Ozark regions, where rural access to nutritious food remains a critical challenge. According to recent data from the Arkansas Health Survey, 28.8% of adult Arkansans in rural and urban areas face food insecurity, a rate significantly higher than the national average. When individuals lack consistent access to healthy food, they are more likely to struggle with chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, which are prevalent in the underserved census tracts within Harps’ service area.

"We are committed to bridging the gap between healthcare and retail by making healthy choices the easiest choices for members," said Michael Parker, Co-CEO at NationsBenefits. "By partnering with Harps, we are expanding our healthcare fintech footprint into the heart of the Mid-South, ensuring that members in both rural and urban areas can use their benefits instantly for the nutrition and wellness products they need to thrive."

"Harps has always been dedicated to being more than just a grocery store; we are a neighbor to the communities we serve," said Mark Pierce, Director of Store Systems from Harps. "Integrating the NationsBenefits platform allows us to better support our customers' health journeys. We are proud to offer this technology that makes it easier for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members to access essential groceries and health items in their hometowns."

The partnership supports NationsBenefits’ mission to address Social Drivers of Health (SDoH) by leveraging proprietary technology to increase benefit access and improve long-term health outcomes.

Health plans and healthcare organizations interested in learning more about the NationsBenefits BAS technology and how it supports food as medicine strategies, member engagement, and population health initiatives can visit https://nationsbenefits.com.

About NationsBenefits®

NationsBenefits is the leading healthcare fintech, benefit, and outcomes company at the forefront of the convergence of commerce and care. By unifying supplemental benefits, financial technology, and clinical outcome solutions into a single, seamless ecosystem, NationsBenefits transforms how health plans and members engage with the healthcare journey. The company partners with Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial health plans to provide innovative rewards and incentives, data analytics, and care-gap closure solutions to drive growth and improve population health. Through its proprietary fintech infrastructure and integrated platform, NationsBenefits transforms traditional benefit administration into a precision tool for outcome improvement and care program adherence. By leveraging opt-in health data to drive smarter choices and expand access to essential health solutions, NationsBenefits empowers members, optimizes their experience at every touchpoint, and is dedicated to improving quality of life by making healthy outcomes more accessible. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About Harps

Harps is a 100% employee-owned company which operates 160+ stores in seven states including: Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Harps is the largest employee owned company in the state of Arkansas and was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale, Arkansas in 1930. Since then, the company has grown to employ over 7,200 associates. Visit: www.harpsfood.com for additional information and company history.

*The Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Card can be used for eligible expenses wherever Mastercard is accepted. Valid only in the U.S. No cash access.