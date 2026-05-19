CAIS Integrates with Anthropic's Claude to Give Advisors Instant Access to Alternative Investment Intelligence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, today announced a new integration with Anthropic's Claude that brings alternative investment intelligence directly into the tools advisors already use. By launching as a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, CAIS enables advisors to query fund data, analyze performance, and surface portfolio insights — all without leaving their primary workspace. The result is faster, more efficient investment decisions, and a more holistic view of client portfolios, with no disruption to existing workflows.

“AI is foundational to everything we are building at CAIS for the advisor and asset manager communities,” said Kan Kotecha, Chief Technology Officer at CAIS. “Our integration with Claude marks an important step in continuing our mission of empowering advisors to use CAIS as their one platform solution. This integration reduces friction between insight and action, giving advisors streamlined access to fund data, performance analytics and portfolio context within their workflow so they can make more informed decisions and aim to deliver better client outcomes at scale.”

Building on the launch of CAISey, an AI solution to streamline platform information about alternative investments and capital markets, this integration represents a meaningful transformation in how advisors engage with asset classes and strategies. Now available to a select group of advisors within the CAIS network, it enables Claude to serve as an intelligent interface to the platform from within advisors' primary workspace, powered by CAIS as an MCP server. Beyond the MCP server, CAIS is developing multiple interface layers in support of its "Alts Engine" strategy, an integrated infrastructure built to automate and streamline alts workflows across partner platforms. This approach reduces the need for manual reconciliation across disconnected systems and gives advisors a unified, AI-powered view of their allocations.

“Our clients are building powerful experiences within the systems they know best,” said Brendan Cuddihy, Chief Operating Officer at CAIS. “By expanding our AI-driven APIs and launching CAIS as an MCP server, we're helping our clients efficiently extend those capabilities with access to alternative investments and capital markets. This same AI infrastructure is also transforming our industry-leading client service, making support for advisors faster, smarter, and more responsive.”

In practice, this means advisors can instantly surface key information, evaluate manager performance, and portfolio insights for their clients all without leaving their workflow. CAIS sees this as another step toward aggregating data across an entire portfolio and converging how public and private investments are managed as part of a total portfolio strategy.

This announcement builds on CAIS' track record of tech-driven innovation, which includes CAISey, Compass, a portfolio construction tool, and an enterprise solution to integrate alternative investments within TAMPs and managed account platforms. Most recently, CAIS partnered with RedBlack, a leading rebalancing and trading platform, to enable a headless experience that brings alternative investment capabilities directly into the platforms advisors already use. Together, these innovations reflect CAIS' commitment to building technology designed specifically for advisors, creating a seamless platform experience that allows them to focus on what matters most: making the best investments possible for their clients.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments and capital market strategies providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers with a single operating system for scale and efficiency.

CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms that support more than 62,000 financial advisors who oversee approximately $7.5 trillion in end-client assets. Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered in New York City with offices in Austin, TX; London; and Red Bank, NJ.

CAIS continues to be recognized for its innovation and leadership including awards for Alternative Investment Firm of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report, WealthTech100 List by Fintech Global, Great Places to Work by Fortune, Best RIA Platform by SPi, Best Alternative Investments Solution by Finovate, and many others.

For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.