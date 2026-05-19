Make It Real. Introducing Zazzle Events.

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For more than two decades, Zazzle has been there for the moments that needed something more than off-the-shelf. The birthday invitation that finally got the celebration it deserved. The baby shower where every detail felt chosen. The bachelorette accessories that became half the fun. The graduation gift with their name on it that no one else thought of. The holiday card that became a keepsake.

Today, that story enters its next chapter. Meet Zazzle Events.

Zazzle Events is a new all-in-one platform that combines custom design and event planning in a single experience. Hosts can create custom invitations, manage guest lists, coordinate RSVPs, message guests through group chat, and collect shared memories, all without leaving Zazzle. Because it's Zazzle, every detail of a gathering can be designed to match the moment: custom invitations, coordinated table settings, personalized keepsakes, and matching accessories for the whole crew, from the first invite to the final thank-you note.

Design it. Plan it. Celebrate it.

"Zazzle has spent two decades closing the gap between an idea and the real thing in people’s hands," said Jeff Beaver, Zazzle Co-Founder. "We're the only platform that pairs a real design tool with a real manufacturing engine. AI can generate the design. It cannot make the custom invites, print and deliver the invites, or fill the room. With Zazzle Events, we're there even earlier, from the moment the idea first sparks, through every detail that turns a gathering into something really special."

The launch lands in a cultural moment defined by a hunger for real-world connection. In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General declared loneliness a public health epidemic, citing research that approximately half of American adults experience loneliness. Gallup has since found that one in five Americans feels lonely every single day. The same advisory pointed to a clear remedy: building stronger in-person connections through shared moments and community.

Tina Fitch, VP and GM of Zazzle Events, has been watching the response play out on the platform.

"What I see tells me something is shifting," said Fitch. "People aren't just planning events. They're investing in the details that make a gathering feel like theirs: personal, animated event flyers, the textable RSVP, the matching favors, the shared photo album and mementos afterwards. Real outcomes, not just notifications. That's what closes the distance between people."

The evidence is everywhere. Grandma showers. Kids' birthday parties where every last detail has to match, from the Disney theme down to the invitations and the party accessories. Bachelorettes. Milestone reunions. Mahjong nights that have quietly become the social ritual of the season. Cold plunge clubs that show up every Sunday without fail. The T-ball coach who wants custom accessories that match the team's energy. Philosophy clubs that take Aristotle as seriously as the custom touches. Backyard listening parties drawing the same devoted crowd year after year, rotating in a new artist and a charity of the month each time. Some of the most interesting gatherings on the platform are not one-off celebrations at all. They are recurring rituals, the kind people show up for again and again because something worth coming back to has quietly been built.

"The goal has always been to help hosts focus on the moments that matter, not the logistics it takes to get there," said Fitch. "Now, with everything Zazzle brings to the table, we can actually deliver on that: the invite, the attendees, and the keepsakes everyone takes home."

To explore the latest gathering trends and everything needed to bring them to life, download the Zazzle Events app on the App Store and Google Play. Also available at zazzle.com/events.

Editor's Note: Tina Fitch, VP and GM of Zazzle Events, is available for interviews and is a compelling voice on the in-person gathering economy, evolving celebration trends, and how people are redefining community and connection in 2026. To arrange an interview, contact zazzle@maven-pr.com.

About Zazzle

Zazzle is the platform where ideas become real things that create lasting moments. With more than one million independent creators, millions of customers, 170+ patents, and a full stack of design, manufacturing, fulfillment, and now event planning, Zazzle pairs a true design tool with end-to-end production. It's the integrated infrastructure behind the moments people remember. Founded in 2005, Zazzle is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.