Orion and Flourish Expand Integration to Bring Client Cash into a Connected Advisor Experience

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion and Flourish today announced an expanded integration that helps advisors bring client cash more fully into the wealth management experience. The enhanced integration allows advisors to initiate Flourish Cash invitations from within Orion, pre-fill client information to streamline account opening, and incorporate eligible cash account data into Orion’s reporting and planning workflows for a more complete view of client finances.

The expanded integration builds on Orion’s connected wealthtech ecosystem by helping advisors address a meaningful portion of client assets that has often remained outside the advisory workflow. Once a client opens a Flourish Cash account, account data can flow into Orion and Orion Planning, giving advisors greater visibility into client cash alongside other held and held-away assets. With that broader view, advisors can support more informed planning, reporting, and portfolio decisions.

"Cash is a critical part of a client's financial life, and it belongs in the advisor's workflow," said Reed Colley, President of Orion Advisor Technology. "This integration makes that a reality. Advisors can now invite clients to Flourish Cash directly from Orion, streamline onboarding with pre-filled information, and incorporate cash balances into planning and reporting for a truly holistic view of the household."

The integration is designed to improve efficiency for advisors and create a more seamless client experience. From within Orion tools, including Portfolio View and Portfolio Audit, advisors can learn about Flourish, connect with the Flourish team, and initiate invitations for eligible clients. The enhanced workflow is intended to simplify how advisors introduce Flourish Cash and support clients’ cash management needs within the Orion experience.

Once linked, client cash balances can be incorporated into Orion’s unified reporting and planning experience, supporting more holistic financial conversations. That includes improved visibility for cash-flow planning, distributions, windfalls, and excess cash management, as well as a more complete foundation for long-term planning discussions. By bringing cash into a consolidated client view, the integration helps advisors better understand a meaningful component of household balance sheets that has traditionally been less visible within the advisory relationship.

"As an advisor, every minute spent toggling between different platforms is a minute taken away from serving our clients,” said Will Hines, President and Director of Financial Planning with Sovereign Private Wealth. “The new Flourish and Orion integration eliminates that application switch cost for our firm. Being able to prefill and send Flourish Cash invitations directly from Orion, where we already spend a considerable amount of time, is a game-changer. It’s rare to find an integration that actually simplifies the onboarding process while simultaneously ensuring we have a complete, real-time view of a client’s liquidity."

The expanded integration also complements Orion’s broader planning capabilities, which support more personalized conversations around charitable giving, longevity risk, equity and deferred compensation, behavioral finance, and high-net-worth planning. With client cash included alongside other financial data, advisors are better positioned to model scenarios and align planning recommendations with the client’s full financial picture.

“For too long, independent advisors have had limited ability to pair holistic planning with seamless implementation when it comes to held-away cash. By deepening our integration with Orion, we are removing the friction that has historically left those assets outside the advisor workflow,” said Max Lane, CEO of Flourish. “Once advisors have visibility into held-away assets, they can help clients maximize returns on those assets, whether that’s in a high yield account like Flourish, or by moving those assets to the portfolio. With over $1 billion already sent to custodians, we’ve proven that when advice and implementation are unified, advisors can move faster, maximize the potential for client returns, and significantly scale their impact.”

About Flourish

Flourish is the growth engine for RIAs that empowers advisors to give their clients a private-bank-like experience. Through high-yield cash accounts and exclusive home lending, Flourish helps RIAs unearth new assets, defend against asset loss, and better compete with wirehouses and banks. The platform has driven over $1 billion in net new flows to custodians and holds more than $8 billion in assets under custody. Flourish works with more than 1,200 RIA firms representing over $2.6 trillion in AUM, including Focus Financial, Carson Group, and Mariner Wealth Advisors.

About Orion

Orion is a wealthtech leader, powering advisors with a flexible, connected platform that unlocks built-in AI directly into workflows. With solutions spanning portfolio management, planning, CRM, reporting, and a broad open-integration ecosystem, Orion is designed for fast-growing advisors who want to move faster, work smarter, and focus more time on clients. Orion ranks #1 in market share for All-In-One Software, CRM, and Portfolio Management / Reporting.¹ As of March 31, 2026, Orion services $5.9 trillion in assets under administration and $185 billion of wealth management platform assets, supports more than 8.3 million technology accounts, and powers thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 17 of the top 20 Barron’s RIA firms rely on Orion technology to help drive growth and better investor outcomes.²

¹Source: T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey, 2026. Orion has #1 market share for All-in-One Software, CRM, and Portfolio Management/Reporting Tools.

²Source: 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms, Barron's, 2025.

Wealth Management Platform Assets include assets managed on a discretionary and non-discretionary basis by Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC (“OPS”) and TownSquare Capital, LLC (“TSC”) on their proprietary platforms, assets in proprietary and third-party models made available through the Orion Investment Portal, and assets in OPS’s proprietary models managed on third-party platforms.

Wealth management services provided by Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC (“OPS”), a registered investment advisor. Orion OCIO services provided by TownSquare Capital, LLC (“TSC”), a registered investment advisor. OPS and TSC are affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries of Orion Advisor Solutions, Inc.

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Flourish’s offerings are provided by different entities and are subject to different terms, investor protections, and risks. Flourish Cash is offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Flourish Annuities refers to the annuity platform operated by Flourish Technologies LLC and to Flourish Insurance Agency LLC (doing business in California under the name Flourish Digital Insurance Agency), and, where applicable, Flourish Financial LLC. Flourish Lending is offered by SoraFinance, Inc. (d/b/a Flourish Lending), a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS #2355841). SoraFinance, Inc. is not a lender. To verify SoraFinance, Inc., visit NMLS Consumer Access. The Flourish entities mentioned above are all wholly-owned subsidiaries of Flourish Holding Company LLC. Please review the Legal section of our website for more information and account terms. The role of the investment advisor or other firm that invited you to Flourish may vary between different Flourish services and products, as further described in your terms of service. © 2026 Flourish. All rights reserved.

A Flourish Cash account is a brokerage account offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck. The cash balance in a Flourish Cash account will be swept from the brokerage account to deposit account(s) at one or more third-party Program Banks that have agreed to accept deposits from customers of Flourish Financial LLC. The accounts at Program Banks will pay a variable rate of interest.