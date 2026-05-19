TransAct Technologies Announces Successful OEM Partnership with MedVantage

HAMDEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated hardware solutions, today announced the continued success of its OEM partnership with MedVantage, a leading provider of operational solutions to healthcare and food service environments.

Now in its third year, the partnership has driven significant adoption of TransAct’s purpose-built hardware and SaaS platform solutions bringing efficiency and visibility to the back-of-house operations in food service - helping customers improve food safety and compliance in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the US.

Through the agreement, MedVantage serves as an OEM distributor of TransAct’s food service technology, supporting GoFreshDate® Kiosk a labeling and compliance solution designed to enhance food safety, streamline operations, and reduce risk.

Proven Market Traction and Customer Impact

Since launching the partnership, MedVantage has successfully deployed TransAct’s solutions across a growing base of healthcare customers, delivering measurable improvements in food safety, compliance, efficiency, and cost control.

Customers leveraging the platform have reported:

Improved food safety and labeling accuracy

Reduced labor time associated with manual processes

Greater consistency across multi-site operations

Enhanced regulatory compliance and audit readiness

Strengthening Operational Excellence in Healthcare

“MedVantage has been an outstanding partner in bringing our back-of-house food service technology to market,” said John Dillon, Chief Executive Officer at TransAct Technologies. “Their deep relationships and domain expertise in healthcare environments have accelerated adoption of our solutions. Together, we are helping organizations modernize their operations while improving food safety and compliance.”

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen strong demand from our customers for smarter, more automated back-of-house solutions,” said Michael Atanasio, General Manager at MedVantage. “TransAct’s technology has enabled us to deliver a differentiated offering that addresses critical operational challenges while driving tangible ROI.”

Expanding Reach Through OEM Collaboration

The OEM relationship enables MedVantage to offer customers access to TransAct’s award-winning technology through its broader portfolio of solutions, further supporting their customers in healthcare and food service innovative ways to improve food safety and compliance.

About MedVantage

MedVantage delivers technology-driven labeling and inventory management solutions for food service and healthcare environments. As a veteran-owned small business with over 30 years of experience, MedVantage provides customizable, user-focused systems that use automation to streamline workflows, reduce human error, and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to its food service solutions, MedVantage supports the healthcare industry with specialized medical labeling technologies, including SteriDate® for sterile processing and IntelliDate® for medical labeling workflows, helping facilities maintain compliance, improve traceability, and enhance patient safety.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated hardware solutions that redefine how organizations connect operations, technology and data to drive measurable business value. Through its BOHA!® solutions, serving over 19,000 food service locations worldwide, TransAct combines purpose-built hardware with a cloud-based SaaS platform to help food service operators automate food safety, improve operational efficiency and maintain trusted brand relevance. In the casino and gaming market, TransAct’s award-winning EPIC solutions enable ticket-in/ticket-out (TITO) functionality and advanced promotional capabilities that enhance player engagement and drive revenue for operators globally. TransAct also provides a comprehensive portfolio of consumables and service solutions, allowing customers to simplify operations and partner with a single, trusted provider across their technology ecosystem.

TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

©2026 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved. TransAct® and BOHA!® are registered trademarks of TransAct Technologies Incorporated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements represent current views about possible future events and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “plan,” predict,” “design” or “continue,” or the negative thereof, or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In the event that one or more of such risks or uncertainties materialize, or one or more underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the adverse effects of current economic conditions on our business, operations, financial condition, results of operations and capital resources; our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of our acquisition of a licensed copy of the source code for the BOHA! software and risks to our reputation and business relating to the source code transition; our ability to successfully transition the BOHA! source code to our platform and systems and, until such transition is complete, our continued reliance on third parties to host and support our FST offerings; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or delivery of inventory or other supply chain disruptions; our dependence on a single contract manufacturer for the assembly of a large portion of our products in Asia; the imposition of additional duties, tariffs, quotas, taxes, trade barriers, capital flow restrictions and other charges on imports and exports by the United States or the governments of the countries in which we or our manufacturers and suppliers operate; the Russia/Ukraine and Middle East conflicts; inadequate manufacturing capacity or a shortfall or excess of inventory as a result of difficulty in predicting manufacturing requirements due to volatile economic conditions; price increases, decreased availability of third-party component parts or raw materials at reasonable prices, price wars or significant pricing pressures affecting the Company’s products in the United States or abroad; increased product costs or reduced customer demand for our products in the United States or abroad, including as a result of trade wars, tariffs or other trade actions; our ability to successfully develop new products that garner customer acceptance and generate sales, both domestically and internationally, in the face of substantial competition; any system outages, interruptions or other disruptions to our software applications, including as a result of unexpected errors or mistakes in connection with over-the-air updates; our ability to successfully grow our business in the food service technology market; renewal rates for our subscription-based products; risks associated with the pursuit of strategic initiatives and business growth; our dependence on significant suppliers; our ability to recruit and retain quality employees; our dependence on third parties for sales outside the United States; marketplace acceptance of new products; risks associated with foreign operations; political and policy uncertainties and any adverse economic impacts resulting from such uncertainties; our ability to protect intellectual property; exchange rate fluctuations; the availability of needed financing on acceptable terms or at all; volatility of, and decreases in, trading prices of our common stock; and other risk factors identified and discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors, except where we are expressly required to do so by applicable law.