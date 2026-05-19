Tricentis Releases Agentic AI Testing for SAP Business Transformation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tricentis, a global leader in agentic quality engineering, today announced SAP Enterprise Continuous Testing by Tricentis, AI-assisted automated test case generation. This news marks a significant milestone for Tricentis’ partnership with SAP, bringing an SAP AI product to market through its SAP Solution Extension.

Unlike generic AI testing tools, this Tricentis solution is purpose-built for SAP environments and uniquely capable of generating automated test cases that are compatible with SAP Enterprise Continuous Testing (ECT) by Tricentis, part of SAP’s Agent-led toolchain. Tricentis helps organizations keep pace with continuous transformation while maintaining full confidence in their SAP environments.

The new AI-powered functionality allows SAP ECT customers to use SAP AI Units to generate automated test cases directly within SAP ECT. This enables organizations to incorporate AI-driven testing directly into their SAP workflows without requiring additional tooling or complex integrations, helping to lower barriers to adoption and accelerate time to value. What previously required extensive human effort and cost, can now be accomplished by leveraging the power of AI, enabling reduced timelines and costs.

“AI has introduced a rate of change and industry disruption unlike anything we’ve seen before, and enterprises are now faced with the significant challenge of delivering high quality software at the speed of AI while also managing an accelerating level of risk,” said Kevin Thompson, CEO of Tricentis. “With over 20 years of leadership in advancing automation and AI, Tricentis is uniquely positioned to help customers thrive in this new wave of technological innovation, and our agentic quality engineering platform helps enterprises to do it all: move faster, manage risk, and reduce costs.”

The new Tricentis AI-powered functionality helps customers to:

Generate complete, end-to-end test cases using natural language prompts

Leverage intelligent quality assurance agents to design, build, and optimize test scenarios

Accelerate test creation while maintaining alignment with business processes

Deploy and scale automated test cases using SAP AI Units

Significantly reduce test case maintenance with self-healing tests

“Through our collaboration and partnership with Tricentis, we are expanding how AI can be applied to mission-critical quality assurance processes,” said Karl Fahrbach, Chief Partner Officer at SAP. “This innovation helps our customers reduce manual effort, accelerate testing cycles, and maintain stability while navigating transformation. As a result, customers can benefit from AI-driven innovation that is aligned with their SAP applications and business initiatives.”

Tricentis at SAP Partner Summit and SAP Sapphire 2026

Last week at SAP Sapphire Orlando, Tricentis showcased how modern, risk-based quality assurance can act as a “quality shield” for transformation through the company’s critical role in SAP’s Agent-led toolchain. Key innovations include enhanced integration across the toolchain, allowing customers to reuse business process models from SAP Signavio and connect them through SAP Cloud ALM. This approach aligns testing more closely with business processes, allowing for improvement in both efficiency and confidence in outcomes.

Additionally, Tricentis introduced enhancements to SAP Change Impact Analysis by Tricentis, including a new cloud deployment option powered by SeaLights ABAP. The updated capabilities deliver more precise, code-level impact analysis. This helps organizations to identify affected business processes, prioritize high-risk areas, and reduce unnecessary test execution while maintaining confidence in releases.

In EMEA, SAP Sapphire Madrid attendees can visit Tricentis at Booth #10.3, May 19-21, to learn more about these innovations, see demonstrations, and meet with experts on how to modernize SAP quality assurance for continuous transformation.

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About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in agentic quality engineering. The Tricentis Agentic Quality Engineering Platform leverages the power of AI and decades of Tricentis technology and expertise to provide a new and fundamentally different way to ensure software quality across large and complex enterprise application environments. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation, by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers including some of the globe’s most respected brands such as Experian, T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and VodafoneZiggo. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.

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