Second Front Systems and DAF CLOUDworks Expand Partnership to Accelerate Secure Software Delivery Across Classified and Unclassified Mission Environments

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world, today announced an expanded partnership with DAF CLOUDworks to deploy its Game Warden platform across DAF CLOUDworks’ Unclassified, Secret, and Top Secret infrastructure environments, strengthening how mission-critical commercial software is securely delivered, authorized, and sustained across some of the government’s most sensitive operational environments.

"Our partnership with DAF CLOUDworks strengthens how the DoW and IC can securely operationalize commercial software across classified and unclassified environments with greater speed and consistency." - Mamie Cruse, Chief Mission Officer at Second Front Share

Together, Second Front and DAF CLOUDworks are establishing a scalable, secure pathway for the Department of War (DoW) and the Intelligence Community (IC) to rapidly operationalize commercial software across classified and unclassified environments. By integrating Game Warden into DAF CLOUDworks’ infrastructure, the partnership enables software to move more efficiently across mission environments without restarting security and deployment processes from scratch. This helps reduce infrastructure duplication, lower operational burden on technical security teams, and accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities to the field.

“Mission advantage depends on speed, trust, and the ability to move software into the environments where it is needed without unnecessary friction,” said Mamie Cruse, Chief Mission Officer at Second Front. “Our partnership with DAF CLOUDworks strengthens how the DoW and IC can securely operationalize commercial software across classified and unclassified environments with greater speed and consistency. This is about accelerating how critical capabilities move from innovation to mission use.”

As software becomes increasingly central to mission execution, trusted pathways for secure software delivery are essential to ensuring operators can access critical capabilities where and when they are needed. This partnership reflects a shared commitment between Second Front and DAF CLOUDworks to modernize how software moves across regulated mission environments and reduce the friction that slows operational capability from reaching users.

“Deploying 2F Game Warden across DAF CLOUDworks’ unclassified and classified environments strengthens how we deliver secure, mission-ready software to the enterprise,” said Andrew Vanderhoof, Director of DAF CLOUDworks. “Through this partnership, we are creating a repeatable approach for integrating commercial applications that improves speed, consistency, and scalability while helping the DoW and IC more effectively operationalize innovation. Game Warden enables us to bring these technologies into secure environments faster while reducing friction for government teams responsible for software delivery.”

By extending the Game Warden platform across Unclassified, Secret, and Top Secret environments, Second Front and DAF CLOUDworks are accelerating access to mission-critical software and strengthening how secure capabilities move where they are needed most.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world’s leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they’re needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront.com.