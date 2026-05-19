MN8 Energy Brings 100 MW / 400 MWh Battery Storage Project Online in Southern California

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MN8 Energy LLC (“MN8”) announces the completion and commercial operations of the Pome stand‑alone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Poway, California in late 2025. The 100‑megawatt / 400‑megawatt‑hour project is fully contracted to Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) under a 10‑year tolling agreement. SCP will use the facility to store, manage and dispatch electricity into the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) market, supporting its commitment to deliver 24/7 clean energy to its customers.

“MN8 is proud to bring the Pome storage project online to serve Sonoma Clean Power and its customers, providing fast‑responding capacity that can support California’s grid within seconds." - Jon Yoder, President and CEO of MN8 Energy Share

With the addition of Pome, MN8’s operational storage portfolio in California now totals 1.5 gigawatt-hours of grid‑scale battery capacity serving the CAISO market.

“As renewable energy grows to even greater scale in California, so does the need for flexibility and resilience,” said Jon Yoder, President and CEO of MN8 Energy. “MN8 is proud to bring the Pome storage project online to serve Sonoma Clean Power and its customers, providing fast‑responding capacity that can support California’s grid within seconds.”

Located on 3.98 acres in an industrial area of San Diego County, Pome adds critical flexibility and resilience to California’s power system.

“Battery storage like Pome is how we turn California’s abundance of renewable energy into reliable, affordable power,” said Geof Syphers, CEO of Sonoma Clean Power. “This project strengthens the grid and moves us closer to the 24/7 clean energy future we’ve been building toward since day one.”

Over its first seven to 10 years of operation, the project is expected to generate $20 million in revenue for local governments and approximately $28 million in new property tax contributions, funding schools and essential public services.

About MN8 Energy:

MN8 Energy serves enterprise customers on their journey to an electrified, decarbonized world by providing renewable energy and related services. With approximately 4 gigawatts of operational and under‑construction solar projects; 1.5 gigawatt-hours of battery energy storage capacity across more than 875 projects in 29 states; and more than 40 high‑power EV charging stations across 10 states, MN8 is one of the largest independent solar and storage power producers in the United States. MN8 is headquartered in New York, with offices in South Florida, Dallas and Madrid. Learn more at mn8.com.