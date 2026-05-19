Agilent to Supply Next Generation Alarm Resolution Technology to U.S. Airport Security Screening Checkpoints ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and will deploy its new Bulk Alarm Resolution Technology (BRT) to security checkpoints at FIFA World Cup U.S. host city airports with the capabilities to screen larger quantities of liquids, powders, and solids commonly encountered in airport security screening operations.

“Agilent is thrilled to have been selected by TSA to modernize passenger security screening checkpoints at U.S. airports in advance of FIFA World Cup matches,” said Geoff Winkett, vice president and general manager of the Spectroscopy and Vacuum Division at Agilent. “TSA’s deployment of the BRT, our next-generation alarm resolution technology, is a significant milestone. We look forward to introducing the BRT into TSA's screening operations to quickly and accurately screen and resolve alarms from powders, liquids, and other items.”

“Deployment of the BRT at FIFA host city airports will enable the fast and accurate screening of food, liquids, creams and other commonly surrendered items and provides us with the opportunity to enhance operational efficiencies and improve travelers’ experience,” said Dr. Robert Stokes, director of detection and security at Agilent.

Agilent’s BRT is an alarm resolution device utilizing Agilent’s proprietary Surface Offset Raman Spectroscopy (SORS) combined with sophisticated algorithms to deliver precision confirmatory screening of liquids, gels, creams, solids and powders through a wide range of containers at security checkpoints. The latest addition to its range of precision portable and desktop solutions, the BRT joins Agilent’s Insight Series Alarm Resolution systems to enhance safety and streamline operations at airport security checkpoints worldwide. Agilent’s BRT and Insight Series meet global detection requirements for screening liquids, aerosols, and gels (LAGs) and support high volume security screening delivering precision threat detection through complex barriers, such as opaque containers, or multi-layered materials.

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Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.