Locus Robotics Acquires Nexera Robotics, Advancing a Patented Breakthrough in Mobile Manipulation

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Locus Robotics, the leader in Flexibility-First Warehouse Automation, today announced the acquisition of Nexera Robotics, a Vancouver-based robotics company specializing in advanced robotic grasping. The integration of Nexera’s proprietary NeuraGrasp™ end-effector technology into the Locus Robotics physical AI platform significantly expands the company’s autonomous mobile manipulation capabilities and broadens what Locus Array can handle across end-to-end fulfillment workflows.

Advanced mobile manipulation offers the most flexible and scalable path to fully autonomous fulfillment, eliminating the constraints of fixed infrastructure. Realizing that potential requires the ability to handle the full complexity of real inventory, in real warehouse conditions, across millions of SKU types. With Locus Array already setting a new standard for autonomous Robots-to-Goods mobile picking, the addition of NeuraGrasp accelerates that roadmap and extends the platform's reach into SKU categories and manipulation tasks that existing solutions have struggled to address.

"The frontier of warehouse robotics today is AI-driven mobile manipulation at enterprise scale,” said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics. “Being able to efficiently grasp millions of SKU types with both speed and precision is where the next decade of value gets created. Nexera has built something technically significant in that space, and combining it with Locus Array puts us at the forefront of leveling up mobile manipulation across the industry."

A Single Gripper for a Broader Range of Real-World Inventory

NeuraGrasp™ combines AI-driven grasping intelligence, onboard sensory inputs, computer vision, and a patented soft membrane structure to adapt dynamically to the physical characteristics of each item. This enables a single gripper to conform to variations in shape, surface texture, material, porosity, and weight, creating reliable grasps across the high-variability inventory found in real warehouse operations. Developed over five years and refined through six generations of continual improvement, NeuraGrasp has been validated with thousands of hours and tens of millions of picks, including the broadest SKU testing with commercial partners.

“We built NeuraGrasp to solve the manipulation challenges that have held robotic picking back for years,” said Roy Belak, CEO, Nexera Robotics. “Joining Locus Robotics gives us the platform, scale, and customer base to bring this breakthrough technology into the high-velocity fulfillment environments it was designed for, where speed, reliability, and real-world adaptability matter most.”

Accelerating Market Momentum

Locus Array formally launched at MODEX 2026 to extraordinary market interest and earned recognition as a top-three finalist for Best New Innovation among more than 200 submissions. It is currently live in customer deployments, with additional sites underway. The acquisition of Nexera builds on that momentum by expanding what Locus Array can autonomously handle and significantly broadening the addressable market for Locus Robotics and its customers.

Acquisition Details

Nexera Robotics will be wholly owned and operated as part of Locus Robotics. The full Nexera team and leadership will join Locus Robotics to accelerate integration of NeuraGrasp™ into the Locus Array platform and roadmap. The acquisition strengthens Locus Robotics’ intellectual property position in mobile manipulation and adds deep AI-driven manipulation and end-effector expertise to the company’s engineering organization.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Why is Locus Robotics acquiring Nexera Robotics?

Locus Robotics is acquiring Nexera Robotics to bring patented grasping technology and specialized robotic picking expertise into the Locus Array roadmap. Nexera’s NeuraGrasp™ technology significantly expands the range of SKU types Locus Array can pick autonomously, advancing mobile manipulation capabilities and broadening what the platform can handle across end-to-end fulfillment workflows.

What does NeuraGrasp™ do?

NeuraGrasp™ combines AI-driven grasping intelligence, onboard sensory inputs, computer vision, and soft, compliant grasping hardware to help robots adapt dynamically to a wide range of item characteristics. This enables Locus Array to pick a much broader range of items reliably, including products with varying shapes, surfaces, materials, porosity, and weight.

What types of items can Nexera’s technology help Locus Array robots pick?

Nexera’s technology is designed to expand autonomous picking across a broader range of SKU types, including porous textiles, loosely bagged items, perforated polybags, irregular packages, delicate goods, contoured products, small items, and products with inconsistent surfaces or thin packaging features.

When will Locus Array begin using Nexera’s technology?

Locus Robotics will begin integrating Nexera’s NeuraGrasp™ end-effector technology into the Locus Array platform following the acquisition. The technology is expected to become available in the coming months.

About Nexera Robotics

Nexera Robotics patented NeuraGrasp technology enables unprecedented flexibility and reliability in robotic pick and place applications. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the company works with leading automation providers worldwide to advance the capabilities of robotic systems across industries.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the leader in Flexibility-First Warehouse Automation, delivering Operational Confidence to warehouse operators navigating an environment defined by constant uncertainty. Locus Robotics enables organizations to plan, execute, and adapt across volume volatility, labor variability, and evolving order profiles.

Powered by the LocusONE platform, Locus Robotics orchestrates fulfillment workflows across picking, replenishment, sorting, and pack-out through a unified system of robotics, orchestration, and applied AI. The platform provides predictive visibility, adaptive decision-making, and elastic execution—giving operations leaders clear insight into capacity, throughput, and risk without fixed infrastructure or disruptive facility redesigns.

Trusted by more than 150 retail, healthcare, 3PL, and industrial brands across 350+ sites worldwide, Locus Robotics supports operations at every stage of the automation journey. Delivered through an industry-first Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, Locus Robotics enables performance to evolve as operational needs change.