SMBC and Toshiba Jointly Develop New Equity Indices Using Advanced Quantum-Driven Technologies

TOKYO & KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (“SMBC”) and Toshiba Corporation (“Toshiba”) today announced the joint development of the SMBC/TOSHIBA Quantum Driven Diversified Japan Equity Index and the SMBC/TOSHIBA Quantum Driven Diversified U.S. Equity Index, new equity indices realized with advanced quantum-driven technologies. Collectively, the indices are referred to as “SMBC/TOSHIBA Quantum Diversified” (the “Indices”).

The new Indices combine SMBC’s expertise in financial markets with Toshiba’s advanced quantum-driven optimization computer to realize well diversified equity portfolios. Share

1. Background and Objectives

Equity investment is central to asset management, but it also carries the ever-present risk of abrupt and substantial market fluctuations driven by geopolitical developments, changes in economic policy, and other external factors. In uncertain markets, investors are constantly seeking innovations in risk diversification that can protect their assets from unexpected market shocks.

SMBC and Toshiba have together developed new Indices that combine SMBC’s expertise in financial markets with Toshiba’s advanced quantum-driven technologies. These Indices use solutions to large-scale combinatorial optimization problems to realize well diversified equity portfolios that are difficult to construct with traditional methodologies. They aim to maintain the benefits of diversification even during times of market volatility, and to contribute to effective risk mitigation.

2. Overview of the Indices

The Indices use the constituent stocks of existing Japanese and U.S. equity indices as their pools of candidate securities, the universes they explore. Individual components for the Indices are selected quarterly through calculations made by the Simulated Bifurcation Machine, Toshiba’s quantum-driven optimization computer. The weight given to an individual stock is determined based on its historical price volatility. Calculation of the Indices has started, with the end of 2015 as the base date.

3. Key Features of the Indices

(1) Risk diversification through rigorous selection of low correlation stocks

The Indices are constructed through an optimization process that selects a subset of stocks from the universe so as to keep correlations across constituent pairs low. By building a portfolio of stocks whose price movements are less likely to move in tandem, the Indices aims to preserve the benefits of diversification even during broad market downturns.

(2) Large-scale combinatorial optimization enabled by advanced quantum-driven technology

Executing these calculations across a large universe is a challenge for conventional classical computers, due to the immense scale of potential combination patterns. However, it can be done with Toshiba’s Simulated Bifurcation Machine, the technology underpinning the Indices.

(3) Practical Index design for real-world implementation

The methodology powering the Indices is geared to actual fund management, and the aim is to use the capabilities of advanced technologies to provide investors with a diversified equity portfolio. This is done by adopting proprietary and practical calculation rules that consider the liquidity of constituent stocks, the need to contain the transaction costs of periodic rebalancing and other factors (joint patent application pending).

4. Roles of Each Company

SMBC led the development of the Indices, using financial engineering expertise cultivated within its global market and treasury divisions to develop the calculation methodology. It will now promote diversified investment strategies based on the Indices to asset management companies.

Toshiba provides the Indices with a customized version of the quantum-driven optimization technology of the Simulated Bifurcation Machine. It also handles system maintenance and will execute the quarterly rebalancing calculations.

Daily calculation and distribution of the Indices will be done by S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), one of the leading independent providers of global indices. S&P DJI manages accurate adjustments of market data that provides the basis for corporate actions such as stock splits and dividend payments, and delivers transparent, reliable index data to the market.

5. Outlook

Publication of the Indices marks the start of a collaborative initiative by SMBC and Toshiba. They will now move forward by promoting proposal activities that aim for broad utilization of the Indices in financial markets.

As a first step, they will start exploratory discussions with management firms on index funds, ETFs and other investment vehicles linked to the Indices. While the Indices are built on advanced computational technologies, value to investors can only be realized when they are used to develop financial products that offer investors in Japan and overseas practical diversification options.

Alongside new indices derived from the current methodology, SMBC and Toshiba will continue to pursue the application of advanced technologies in the financial sector, including quantum and quantum-driven technologies.

About SMBC Group

SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Group has more than 150 offices and 120,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and ADRs on the New York (NYSE: SMFG) stock exchanges.

About Toshiba

For over 150 years, guided by its corporate philosophy, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future.,” Toshiba Group has contributed to society through its business activities. Today, the Group continues to enhance its management structure, streamline operations, and invest in forward‑looking businesses in the energy, digital infrastructure, and electronic devices domains.

Annual sales in fiscal year 2025 were 3.7 trillion yen, with 94,000 employees worldwide.

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