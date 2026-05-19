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Redwire Awarded a Multi-Year Contract to Deliver Next Generation Penguin Mk3 Tactical UAS to NATO Country

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract valued at high eight-figures, through a competitive tender, by an undisclosed NATO country ally to deliver its Penguin Mk3 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) as part of a multi-year modernization program for the country’s tactical UAS capabilities.

Redwire’s Penguin series UAS is fielded globally and is recognized for its endurance, modular payload architecture, and operational reliability. Penguin Mk3 builds from this foundation to address emerging mission needs across NATO and allied forces. Mk3 incorporates enhanced modularity, mission adaptability, and growth capacity to support a broad range of operational requirements.

“This program reflects Redwire's heritage of bringing a forward-looking approach to tactical UAS modernization for NATO allies,” said Steve Adlich, President of Redwire Defense Tech. “Penguin Mk3 builds on years of operational, combat experience to deliver a scalable, adaptable solution aligned with the demands of modern defense environments.”

Program execution and long-term sustainment will be supported through Redwire’s European operations, leveraging regional engineering, program management, and sustainment expertise to ensure operational readiness and enduring customer support.

The Redwire Penguin UAS has a proven history of mission support in contested environments and has been included by name in the United States Security Assistance Packages for Ukraine in July 2023 and December 2024. To date, Redwire has delivered more than 250 combat proven Penguin aircraft directly to the Ukraine Armed Forces for deployment in one of the world’s most challenging contested environments, where advanced drone technology is changing the very nature of modern warfare.

Redwire specializes in delivering combat proven uncrewed aerial systems, advanced optics, and resilient energy solutions that are being used by defense agencies, federal civilian agencies, and allied governments worldwide. With nearly three decades of technology heritage and manufacturing expertise, Redwire’s experienced team delivers proven solutions based on real-world mission needs.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated space and defence tech company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,400 employees located throughout Europe and North America are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Tere Riley
Tere.Riley@rdw.com

OR

Investors:
Investorrelations@rdw.com

Industry:

Redwire Corporation

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Contacts

Media Contact:
Tere Riley
Tere.Riley@rdw.com

OR

Investors:
Investorrelations@rdw.com

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