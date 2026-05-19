SeatGeek Launches Game Day Your Way Product Suite to Give Teams More Complete View of Their Fans

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, today announced the launch of its new product suite, “Game Day Your Way” — a connected set of product features that gives teams a complete, real-time picture of their fans across every touchpoint of game day, from parking to post-game. For the first time, ticketing, entry, concessions and payments live in one place, unlocking better operational decisions, new revenue opportunities and a more seamless experience for every fan in the building. The Game Day suite is one important step in SeatGeek's broader vision of creating a fully connected live event experience for rightsholders and fans alike.

For too long, teams have operated game day across a patchwork of disconnected systems. A fan walks through the gate, grabs food at a concession stand, redeems a loyalty offer, and makes a payment, and each of those moments lives in a different system, owned by a different vendor, invisible to the others. The result is an incomplete picture of how fans actually experience a game and limited ability to act on it in the moment.

SeatGeek's Game Day suite changes that. By connecting ticketing, entry, concessions and payments into a single unified system, teams gain a 360-degree view of fan behavior and spend and the tools to act on it in real time. That means resolving a ticketing issue from the concourse, pushing a personalized offer to a fan who just entered the building, or adjusting concession staffing based on live wait time data, all from one place.

The suite was piloted at Rocket Arena, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, where it is serving as a proof point for what a fully connected game day looks like in practice.

"Teams have always had data on their fans, but it has never lived in one place," said Russ D'Souza, Co-Founder of SeatGeek. "Our Game Day suite connects every touchpoint of the fan journey into a single system, giving teams the full picture they need to make better decisions on game day and build deeper relationships with their fans over time. What's happening at Rocket Arena is one important step toward that vision."

For fans, the difference is felt immediately. Faster entry, real-time wait times, and easier in-venue transactions bring the kind of seamless experience that once felt reserved for premium ticketholders and VIPs to every fan in the building.

"SeatGeek’s Game Day tools provide us a clear, real-time view of how our fans move through Rocket Arena and experience a Cavs game, from the moment they arrive until the moment they head home," said Chris Kaiser, Chief Marketing Officer of the Cleveland Cavaliers. "We’re obsessed with finding a better way, and the insights we gain from this platform will elevate the fan experience and strengthen how we deliver for our guests and partners every night."

Key features in the Game Day suite include:

Native Access Control: Real-time ticketing and entry management, operable from any mobile device, with ingress data available in under one second.

Real-time ticketing and entry management, operable from any mobile device, with ingress data available in under one second. Live Activities: Dynamic, real-time updates that keep fans informed and engaged throughout the event, before, during, and after.

Dynamic, real-time updates that keep fans informed and engaged throughout the event, before, during, and after. Virtual Box Office: A mobile-first box office experience that lets teams resolve ticketing issues and serve fans from anywhere in the venue. ( SBJ Award Nominee: Best in Venue & Franchise Operations Technology )

A mobile-first box office experience that lets teams resolve ticketing issues and serve fans from anywhere in the venue. ( ) Wait Times: Real-time concession and entry wait time data surfaced directly to fans, reducing friction and improving flow throughout the venue.

Real-time concession and entry wait time data surfaced directly to fans, reducing friction and improving flow throughout the venue. Virtual Payment: A connected payment experience that ties transactions across the venue into a single, unified system, integrated with Cavs Rewards, the Cavaliers' fan loyalty platform powered by Uptop.

The Game Day suite was successfully piloted at Rocket Arena and is available to SeatGeek enterprise partners. Learn more at SeatGeek's Game Day Your Way hub.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek was founded in 2009 when three live event fans had the crazy idea that modern technology could improve the live event-going experience for everyone – fans, teams, and artists. Today, SeatGeek offers a trusted marketplace for fans to easily buy and sell tickets to the events they love and provides primary box office technology for some of the most prominent names in sports and entertainment globally.