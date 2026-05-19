Western Cape Department of Infrastructure Partners with Bentley Systems to Modernize Roadway Safety in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced a landmark partnership with the Western Cape Government, Department of Infrastructure to implement its AI-powered Blyncsy technology across strategic sections of the provincial road network. This initiative, a first for Blyncsy on the African continent, will monitor approximately 5,000 kilometers of roadway, using automated computer vision to detect critical infrastructure issues.

Facing limited budgets and growing risks from weather-related impacts, the department is investing in smarter, more proactive technology to enhance road safety and protect mobility. Recent extreme flooding events have isolated entire towns, highlighting the urgent need for a more resilient approach to asset management.

By deploying Blyncsy, an offering within Bentley’s Asset Analytics portfolio, the department is moving toward a future-proof acceleration agenda. The technology uses crowdsourced dash camera imagery and machine learning to automatically identify damaged guardrails, missing street signs, faulty streetlights, and debris. Crucially, the system can also monitor vegetation encroachment, a key factor in maintaining visibility and preventing road obstructions during the province’s increasingly frequent storm cycles.

This data-driven approach directly supports the Roads4U campaign and the Western Cape Infrastructure Framework 2050, which prioritizes innovation and strategic partnerships to maximize a R4.56 billion transport budget. By automating inspections, the department can now identify and rectify hazards, such as potholes and drainage-blocking debris, before they escalate into costly repairs.

"Providing safe and resilient infrastructure is the foundation of economic opportunity in the Western Cape, particularly as we manage the impacts of climate change on our road network," said Johannes Neethling, Chief Engineer for Transport Infrastructure Systems for the Western Cape. "By integrating Blyncsy’s AI technology, we are gaining a level of visibility that was previously impossible. This allows us to maintain a precise digital inventory of our assets, from guardrails to streetlights, ensuring that our maintenance crews are deployed where they are needed most. This isn't just about better data; it’s about a proactive commitment to keeping our roads open and our citizens safe."

"The expansion of Blyncsy into Western Cape of South Africa represents a pivotal step in our mission to provide global transportation agencies with real-time visibility into the state of their infrastructure," said Mark Pittman, Senior Director of Transportation AI at Bentley Systems. "Western Cape is leading the way on the African continent by embracing empirical evidence to drive financial and operational decisions. As we look toward bringing this technology to more markets worldwide, our goal remains clear: to replace historical precedent with AI-driven insights that reduce risk, lower costs, and ultimately save lives. We are proud to partner with a department that is so clearly focused on building a resilient future."

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About Bentley Systems

Around the world, infrastructure professionals rely on software from Bentley Systems to help them design, build, and operate better and more resilient infrastructure for transportation, water, energy, cities, and more. Founded in 1984 by engineers for engineers, Bentley is the partner of choice for engineering firms and owner-operators worldwide, with software that spans engineering disciplines, industry sectors, and all phases of the infrastructure lifecycle. Through our digital twin solutions, we help infrastructure professionals unlock the value of their data to transform project delivery and asset performance.

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