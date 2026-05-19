Ouster Collaborates With Fujifilm to Embed Industry-Leading Color Science Into Its REV8 Native Color Lidar

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI, announced today its collaboration with FUJIFILM Corporation to develop the world’s first native color lidar.

Ouster’s new Rev8 OS family of digital lidar sensors are powered by patented L4 Ouster Silicon with embedded Fujifilm color science, resulting in exquisite native color data and hardware-enabled HDR. By integrating color science at the silicon level, Ouster is redefining lidar as a multi-modal sensor that moves beyond simple depth perception to capture the world in megapixel color resolution on par with industrial cameras.

Built on Fujifilm Color Science

Ouster developed its native color sensing in close collaboration with Fujifilm, a global leader in imaging technology and the gold standard in color science. Beginning with the early prototyping phase, Ouster was able to leverage Fujifilm’s extensive catalog of organic color filters, typically reserved for the semiconductor industry. This strategic access enabled the direct integration of premium materials into Ouster’s digital lidar architecture, ensuring high-performance color sensing was baked into the hardware from the earliest stages of development.

Working with Fujifilm’s experts, Ouster optimized spectral performance at the silicon level to solve the complex challenges of lidar-camera fusion. Specialized filters ensure that the system captures high-fidelity color while maintaining the integrity of the active lidar data, resulting in a clean and accurate visual layer for complex perception.

“Color accuracy and consistency are foundational for perception systems,” said Yoshinori Taguchi, Global Business Director, Wave Control MosaicTM 1 at FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. “We look forward to Fujifilm’s color science contributing to value creation across various fields – including mapping, robotics, and AI applications – through Ouster’s digital lidar architecture.”

1 General term referring to a group of functional materials for controlling electromagnetic light waves in a broad range of wavelengths, including photosensitive color materials for manufacturing color filters for image sensors such as CMOS sensors, used in digital cameras and smartphones. WAVE CONTROL MOSAIC is a registered trademark or trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation. Expand

Perfect Color, Spatial, and Temporal Alignment for Physical AI Systems

Data quality has been a longstanding bottleneck for Physical AI systems with perception stacks that rely on fusing disparate data from cameras and lidar sensors. For the first time, Rev8 unifies color and depth in a single sensor, where data is captured and processed on a single ASIC with shared timing, optics, and calibration. This tight coupling eliminates the drift and misalignment inherent in traditional sensor fusion, delivering consistent colorized point clouds with perfect color, spatial, and temporal alignment. As a result, Rev8 native color sensors can generate the petabytes of rich, 3D color data necessary to build the next generation of Physical AI systems and train new world models.

Simplified Sensor Stacks and Accelerated Deployment

With Rev8 native color lidar, customers can reduce system complexity by consolidating their perception stack. This approach lowers hardware overhead, simplifies mechanical and electrical integration, and removes the need for time-intensive calibration development between cameras and lidar.

Rev8 customers can expect benefits across a range of applications, including:

Mapping with faster generation of accurate, colorized 3D environments;

AI model training using spatially aligned color and depth datasets;

Object recognition with improved segmentation and classification; and

Robotics with reduced perception drift and more stable long-term operation.

“Our collaboration with Fujifilm enabled us to bridge the gap between 3D sensing and high-fidelity imaging through pure physics. By integrating their legendary color expertise at the silicon level, we’ve created a sensor that captures the world exactly as it is: spatially accurate and chromatically rich,” said Ouster Optical Engineer Martin Millischer. “For the first time, companies can leverage the foundational depth and color data needed to build the next generation of Physical AI systems.”

For more information, visit https://ouster.com/rev8.

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI across industrial, robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure. With a unified platform of high-performance digital lidar, cameras, AI compute, sensor fusion and perception software, and AI models, Ouster delivers solutions that improve quality of life in the physical world. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ouster has a global presence serving thousands of customers with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as “expect,” “will”, “may,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “reflect,” “should,” “plan,” “can,” “could,” “offer,” “estimate,” “possible,” “potential,” “pursue,” “demonstrate,” and the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding the capabilities and benefits of Ouster’s digital lidar, including with respect to data quality, the anticipated performance of Ouster’s products and our expectations around customers’ adoption and application of our products, and Ouster’s business objectives and plans constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, but not limited to, the possibility of cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful implementations; risks related to the adoption of Ouster’s products, product quality and liability risks; inaccurate forecasts of market growth and customer demand; Ouster’s ability to respond to evolving regulations and standards; and other important risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and as may be further updated from time to time in the Company’s in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully and in the totality of the circumstances when evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any of them. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.