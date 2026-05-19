Timely Insights Surfaced During Client Meetings Thanks to New Asset-Map, Contio Integration

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asset-Map Holdings, Inc. (“Asset-Map”), the premier visual financial planning conversation tool for advisors, today announced its new integration with Contio, the company on a mission to turn every meeting into momentum. Together, Asset-Map and Contio give advisors a complete meeting experience: Asset-Map serves as the user interface for facilitating financial decisions in real time, while Contio ensures every commitment, action item, and insight is captured and accountable after the meeting ends.

Together, we're saving advisors hours and hours of time, while ensuring every client feels the full depth of their advisor's expertise. Share

With this integration, advisors can launch Contio directly within Asset-Map to capture meeting notes and action items, then revisit prior conversation summaries with one click from the household's meeting catalog. The result: advisors can pour their full attention into the conversation itself, confident they are using best-in-class tools at every stage of the client interaction.

Both companies share a conviction that the most powerful thing AI-forward technology can do is strengthen the human connection between advisor and client. As Nitrogen’s 2025 Firm Growth Study showed, 78 percent of investors considered advisors’ usage of modern and user-friendly tech to manage and present information to them as either very or extremely important to them.

“The advisors who will win the next decade are those who use technology to become more present, not less,” said H. Adam Holt, CFP, founder of Asset-Map. “Contio helps advisors show up to every meeting prepared and leave every meeting accountable. Asset-Map gives clients the visual clarity to make confident decisions. Together, this partnership represents exactly the kind of AI-forward integration that elevates what a financial advisor can deliver.”

More than just a notetaker, Contio is the AI operating system for meetings that equips advisors with brilliant meeting prep, sharp in-meeting intelligence, and flawless follow-through so nothing falls through the cracks after the conversation ends.

“Asset-Map has fundamentally changed how financial advisors visualize their clients' financial lives,” said Aaron Klein, founder and CEO of Contio. “Integrating Contio into that workflow means advisors walk into every meeting fully prepared — automatically — and walk out with a clear record of what was decided and what comes next. Together, we're saving advisors hours and hours of time, while ensuring every client feels the full depth of their advisor's expertise.”

Advisors who do not already have a Contio account get one automatically when they enable the integration. The free plan covers up to 20 meetings per month and includes agenda planning, document and data attachments, attendee sharing, AI-powered notes, AI-powered action items, and calendar integration, giving advisors a full AI operating system for meetings at no added cost.

Asset-Map continues to expand its network of AI-forward integrations designed to help advisors serve clients with greater confidence and efficiency. The Contio partnership is the latest addition, complementing Asset-Map’s established wealthtech integrations with eMoney Advisor, Nitrogen, and Holistiplan.

For more information about Asset-Map’s integration with Contio, please visit https://www.asset-map.com/integrations/contio and join Adam & Aaron on June 11 at 2 pm ET for a live demo.

About Asset-Map

Founded by Certified Financial Planning Practitioner H. Adam Holt in 2013, Asset-Map is on a mission to improve the financial health of millions of people. Unlike traditional software tools, Asset-Map provides an interactive, holistic view of a household’s financial picture that empowers humans to easily comprehend, discuss and confidently make financial decisions now and in the future. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide to visualize clients’ financial picture and promote better guidance conversations, having mapped over 2 million people and $3.4 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com.

About Contio

Contio is on a mission to turn every meeting into momentum. MeetingOS, its AI operating system for meetings, goes beyond the AI notetaker by turning every conversation into the first draft of the proposal, plan, or follow-up. It provides the right context before, sharp intelligence during, and flawless follow-through after. Every meeting makes your whole team smarter, compounding your workspace intelligence. MeetingOS processes 100% of AI in a secure private cloud, never training foundational models on customer data. Named for the meetings in the Roman Empire where transformative ideas were discussed, Contio was founded in 2025 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Learn more at contio.ai.