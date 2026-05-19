Definity Selects Earnix to Accelerate and Enhance AI-Driven Pricing

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earnix, a leader in AI-driven pricing, underwriting, and customer engagement for insurers, today announced that Definity, one of Canada’s largest property and casualty insurers, has selected Earnix to accelerate pricing decisions and improve customer response times across its personal auto, property, and individually rated commercial auto (IRCA) portfolios.

With the Earnix Price-It solution, Definity is transforming how pricing decisions are determined and delivered to customers. The result is faster, more accurate, and more responsive pricing, while maintaining the transparency and regulatory confidence required in a compliance-driven industry like insurance.

This transformation was driven by increasing pricing complexity across lines of business and a growing need to respond more quickly to market changes.

Building on its position as an AI leader in the insurance industry, Definity aimed to empower its teams by modernizing its pricing infrastructure. The company selected an enterprise-grade pricing application to centralize workflows and enable the rapid design, testing, and launch of new rates, all while minimizing risk and development delays.

Following an extensive evaluation, Definity selected Earnix as its end-to-end pricing solution for its personal auto, property, and IRCA, implementing AI-driven models directly within core insurance workflows.

“In today’s market, our ability to respond quickly to emerging risks and customer needs is paramount,” said Paul MacDonald, Executive Vice-President, Personal Insurance & Digital Channels at Definity. “Working with Earnix allows us to continuously refine our pricing accuracy and deliver more responsive, timely value to our customers. We do this with confidence, knowing the built-in governance and controls ensure our pricing decisions are transparent, auditable, and fully compliant.”

“Our decision to select Earnix is another way Definity will maintain its pace of innovation and integrate AI as a differentiator,” said Tatjana Lalkovic, Senior Vice-President & Chief Technology Officer at Definity. “Our goal is to empower our teams with advanced AI capabilities that enhance their work. By integrating this platform, we will drive innovation in our pricing and ultimately deliver more consistent and responsive experiences for our customers and broker partners, all within a framework of strong governance.”

“Definity’s decision reflects a broader transformation in insurance, moving toward unified, AI-driven platforms that integrate analytics directly at the point of decision-making,” said Robin Gilthorpe, CEO of Earnix. “By enabling real-time execution of complex models with full governance built in, Earnix helps insurers like Definity dramatically shorten time to market while maintaining trust, transparency, and regulatory confidence.”

About Earnix

Earnix is the global leader in AI-driven pricing & rating, underwriting, and customer engagement solutions for insurance and financial services. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Earnix delivers a fully integrated platform that powers smarter, faster, and more transparent decisions across pricing, rating, underwriting, and customer engagement. By combining advanced analytics with dynamic AI, Earnix helps financial institutions modernize operations, accelerate time-to-market, and unlock sustainable business value enterprise-wide.

Since 2001, leading insurers and banks in more than 35 countries have trusted Earnix to transform their businesses. With offices across the globe and backed by investors JVP, TPG, and Insight Partners, Earnix continues to drive innovation that empowers insurers and financial institutions to anticipate emerging risks and compete with confidence.

To learn more, visit www.earnix.com.