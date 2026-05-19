SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THX Ltd., the global authority in high-fidelity audio and video, today pulled back the curtain on the creation of Spark, its recent major reimagining of the legendary THX® Deep Note. Through an exclusive Behind-the-Scenes featurette (BTS) THX reveals how a team of Hollywood’s elite creators bridged forty years of sonic history to ignite a new era of immersive cinema. The release marks a significant cultural moment: the marriage of the original 1983 "Deep Note" legacy with the innovative technology of 2026. Directed by notable industry filmmaker Michael Coleman, visuals produced by Garrett Eaton, immersive sound design mix by Jeff Schmidt, and featuring an original score by accomplished composer Joseph Trapanese (TRON: Legacy, The Greatest Showman). THX Deep Note: Spark is not merely a trailer; it is a technical manifesto for the next generation of entertainment.

Beyond the Crescendo: Behind-the-Scenes Making of the Legendary 2026 THX Deep Note Spark. Hear from Andy Moorer, Joseph Trapanese and Michael Coleman as they unveil their creative processing in reviving the iconic THX® Deep Note Share

Where Heritage Meets High-Tech

In the new BTS film, Coleman explores the "ignition of creativity," highlighting how the team utilized 2026’s most advanced formats, including HDR10+ and Eclipsa Audio, to rebuild the THX identity from the ground up.

"The Deep Note is a sonic signature that still inspires awe decades later," said Michael Coleman. "To prepare for Spark, I had been working on a video series with the THX team that brought me fully current on their vision for today’s consumers of entertainment over any venue, home theaters or consumer electronic device. This, I also intertwined with interviews I had done with the original THX Deep Note score creator, Andy Moorer. Understanding the artistry behind his early electronic synthesis allowed us to honor that foundation while pushing into a bold, contemporary space reflecting THX’s mission today."

A New Orchestral Identity

For the musical score, Joseph Trapanese faced the daunting task of evolving the world's most recognizable audio logo. By merging classic orchestral textures with modern spatial audio techniques, Trapanese has created a soundscape that is both timeless and transformative.

"Approaching the THX Deep Note with fresh ears, and the new visual identity from Coleman was an extraordinary opportunity," said Trapanese. "With Spark, we wanted to create something that surprises, moves, and envelops audiences—something that feels progressive yet retains that visceral THX power."

Global Expansion and Certification

The announcement follows THX’s recent release of the THX Deep Note: Spark over THX YouTube, and the company’s expansion into the Asian market, with its Shenzhen, China laboratory officially designated as an Authorized Test Center for both HDR10+ and Eclipsa Audio. This ensures that the precision heard in Spark can be perfectly replicated across the next wave of consumer electronics and home theater devices that obtain dual Certifications. And for consumers of entertainment everywhere, this THX Deep Note can be enjoyed in any audio and video format supported by their device.

Experience the Journey

Watch the Behind-the-Scenes Film: https://youtu.be/qJn74_gn5aE

https://youtu.be/qJn74_gn5aE Watch the "Spark THX DEEP NOTE" Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4-VLk03lQk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4-VLk03lQk Learn More about THX, HDR10+ and Eclipsa Audio Certifications: https://www.thx.com/shenzhen-authorized-test-center/

Learn more about the creative leads here: filmmaker Michael Coleman, and cinematic composer Joseph Trapanese.

About THX Ltd.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist’s vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent rich THX AAA™ audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

THX, THX Spatial Audio, THX Deep Note, THX Certification, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights, including HDR10+, and Eclipsa Audio, are the property of their respective owners.