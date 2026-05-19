Bedrock Named Exclusive Land Banking Partner for Guggenheim Investments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bedrock Land Finance LLC (“Bedrock”), a full-suite provider of land banking and acquisition and development (“A&D”) lending for the U.S. homebuilding industry, has been selected as the exclusive land banking partner for the Guggenheim Investments Land Banking Strategy.

The strategic relationship with Guggenheim Investments, a global asset manager with more than $362 billion in total assets1, significantly expands Bedrock’s institutional capital base and deepens its ability to support homebuilder partners ranging from regional operators to the nation’s largest public builders. With the Guggenheim partnership, Bedrock, cements its position as one of the largest capital providers in the U.S. residential land finance market.

The Guggenheim relationship builds on Bedrock’s expanding role within TWG Global, Bedrock’s parent company. Together, these relationships provide Bedrock with the scale and capital base to address the structural undersupply of housing across U.S. growth markets, with a target of financing at least $5 billion of residential development projects in the coming years.

Built to Serve Builders Big and Small

“Homebuilders today need capital partners with the balance sheet to commit, the discipline to underwrite through cycles, close quickly and efficiently, and the experience to think like a builder — not just a lender,” said Rodney Montag, Senior Managing Director of Bedrock Land Finance. “The Guggenheim partnership, alongside our deep relationship with TWG Global, gives Bedrock a multi-billion-dollar runway to serve builders of every size, from regional operators looking to secure their next community to the largest public builders managing complex, multi-state pipelines. Our mission is straightforward: be the most reliable, flexible, and scalable source of land capital for the homebuilding industry, today and through every part of the cycle.”

Operator-Led Underwriting, Tested Through Cycles

Bedrock’s leadership team brings decades of direct homebuilding and residential development experience — including senior operating roles at public and private homebuilders and private equity firms both before and after the 2008 housing downturn. That cycle-tested perspective shapes Bedrock’s underwriting philosophy and how the firm structures transactions with its builder partners.

“What sets Bedrock apart is the depth of operating experience across its leadership team — people who have actually run homebuilding businesses through every part of the cycle, including the most challenging environment the industry has faced since the financial crisis,” said TWG Global’s Rob Camacho. “That perspective matters. The combination of institutional capital and operator-level expertise is rare, and it’s exactly what builders are looking for in a long-term partner.”

A Full-Suite Land Finance Platform

Beyond traditional land banking, Bedrock provides a comprehensive set of capital solutions purpose-built for the homebuilding industry, including:

Land banking for finished lots and entitled land

Acquisition and development (A&D) lending

M&A financing to support builder consolidation and growth

Custom structured solutions for complex, multi-phase development pipelines

This integrated platform allows builders to consolidate capital relationships and work with a single, well-capitalized partner across multiple stages of the land lifecycle — improving execution speed, reducing transaction friction, and supporting more efficient balance sheet management.

“The U.S. faces a shortage of millions of homes, and builders are seeking capital-efficient alternatives to develop them,” said Dina DiLorenzo, President of Guggenheim Investments. “Our relationship with Bedrock Land Finance seeks to find opportunities at the intersection of that structural demand and investor need. Bedrock’s proprietary origination platform and deep homebuilder relationships make them the ideal partner to bring this to scale, which we plan to deliver in a variety of vehicles.”

Bedrock currently has active projects covering more than 7,500 single-family lots nationally in partnership with many of the country’s leading public homebuilders.

About Bedrock Land Finance

Bedrock Land Finance LLC is a subsidiary of TWG Global and a full-suite provider of land banking and A&D lending for the U.S. homebuilding industry. Bedrock’s in-house team brings decades of homebuilding and residential development experience to deliver high-quality, extensively underwritten assets to capital partners while providing builders with reliable, flexible, and scalable land capital. For more information, visit bedrockland.com.

About TWG Global

TWG Global is a diversified holding company that operates and invests in businesses with untapped potential and guides them to new levels of growth. TWG Global has interests across financial services, insurance, AI and technology, sports/media/entertainment and energy. The portfolio of TWG Global and its principals includes Guggenheim Investments, Guggenheim Securities, Group 1001 Insurance, and prominent sports properties such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, Professional Women’s Hockey League, and Cadillac Formula 1 Team.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is a global asset manager with more than $362 billion in total assets1 across fixed income, equity, and alternative investments. They focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Their 220+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed, enabled consistent delivery of innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1GI Total Assets are as of 03.31.2026 and includes $246.4 bn in Assets Under Management (AUM), plus $115.8 bn in Assets Under Supervision (AUS) for a total of more than $362 bn. AUM includes leverage of $14.6 bn. AUS includes assets for which GI provides non-advisory services and may include review, analysis, research, reporting, sourcing and evaluation of assets and business operations consulting. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Wealth Solutions, LLC, Guggenheim Private Investments, LLC, Guggenheim Investments Loan Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC. TWG Global, LLC (“TWG”) currently owns an indirect, substantial economic interest in Guggenheim Investments’ ("GI") parent company, Guggenheim Capital, and is controlled by a Senior Officer of Guggenheim Capital.