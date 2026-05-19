CAMS Selected to Deliver Integrated Services for Aviator Wind, One of the Largest Single Site Wind Projects in the United States

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), a fully integrated service provider for energy infrastructure owners, announced today it has been selected to deliver a comprehensive suite of operational and compliance services for Aviator Wind, a 525 megawatt onshore wind facility in Coke County, Texas. Aviator Wind is majority owned and operated by NorthStar Clean Energy, a subsidiary of CMS Energy.

Spanning the open plains of West Texas, Aviator Wind stands among the largest single phase, single site wind projects ever constructed in the United States. Located approximately 250 miles southwest of Dallas, the project features 191 GE wind turbines and includes Kansai Electric Power as a minority partner.

Under the agreement, CAMS will provide an end to end operating platform for the project, including:

Asset Management

Balance of Plant Operations & Maintenance (BOP O&M)

24/7 Remote Operations

NERC Compliance

Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) services

This integrated approach is designed to enhance reliability, regulatory compliance, and long term performance for one of ERCOT’s most significant renewable energy assets.

“Aviator Wind represents the scale, complexity, and operational rigor that CAMS was built to support,” said Brian Ivany, Executive Vice President, Renewables at CAMS. “By bringing asset management, compliance, operations, and technology under one platform, we help owners like NorthStar unlock performance while maintaining the highest standards of reliability and safety across ERCOT.”

Aviator Wind plays a critical role in advancing clean energy goals at both the corporate and regional level. Since entering service in 2020, the project has generated enough electricity to power approximately 230,000 homes annually, while supporting long term offtake agreements with leading corporate energy buyers.

Beyond power generation, the project delivers meaningful local impact in Coke County and the surrounding region, including substantial tax revenue, landowner payments, and long term economic benefits. Aviator Wind also offsets carbon emissions equivalent to removing approximately 300,000 vehicles from the road each year.

“Aviator Wind is a cornerstone asset in our renewable portfolio and a powerful example of what large scale wind can deliver,” said Richard Mukhtar, Chief Operating Officer, NorthStar Clean Energy. “Partnering with CAMS strengthens our operational foundation and ensures the project continues to operate safely, efficiently, and reliably for decades to come.”

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held company providing Operations & Maintenance, Asset Management, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and optimization services for energy and infrastructure assets across North America. Founded on the principle of delivering value through superior asset stewardship, CAMS partners with owners to improve performance, manage risk, and maximize long term returns while maintaining a strong commitment to safety, sustainability, and community impact.

For more information, visit www.camstex.com.

About NorthStar Clean Energy

NorthStar Clean Energy, a subsidiary of CMS Energy, founded in 1987 helps companies with ambitious sustainability targets decarbonize through customized energy solutions. NorthStar Clean Energy owns and operates over 2 gigawatts of generating capacity across the United States, including solar installations in Michigan, Ohio, and Arkansas, wind assets in Texas and Ohio, natural gas and co-generation facilities in Michigan, and biomass plants in Michigan and North Carolina and has a development pipeline of more than 1 gigawatt of renewable energy.