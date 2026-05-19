Everest AI and Cleo Partner to Automate the Manual Layer of Logistics Communication

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the global leader in supply chain orchestration solutions through its Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced a new partnership with Everest AI, a cutting-edge automation provider for logistics and supply chain teams.

“We’ve never met someone who said they love data entry. Our partnership with Cleo brings automation to where it’s needed most—the emails and documents piling up in inboxes—and helps logistics teams get back to the work they actually enjoy.” Share

Many logistics teams today still receive critical transaction data via email and PDF from non-EDI partners. The new collaboration between Cleo and Everest brings unique capabilities to meet customer needs by converting unstructured communications (emails, PDFs, spreadsheets, and other documents) into structured data that flows directly into TMS, ERP, CRM, and other enterprise systems of record. Coordinating such flows is foundational for making today’s AI-driven supply chain orchestration solutions effective, a capability Cleo is championing.

Everest AI’s intelligent automation platform processes high volumes of repetitive communications—including quotes, bookings, orders, and tracking updates—and feeds them into Cleo’s integration ecosystem. The result: reduced manual input, faster operations, and happier logistics teams.

“We’ve never met someone who said they love data entry,” said Dan Tram, CEO and Founder of Everest AI. “Our partnership with Cleo brings automation to where it’s needed most—the emails and documents piling up in inboxes—and helps logistics teams get back to the work they actually enjoy.”

Delivering Seamless Document-to-System Workflows

While many logistics teams still rely on email, spreadsheets, and PDFs—especially from non-EDI partners—Everest AI’s platform can extract and process that information in real time, dramatically improving efficiency. Highlights of the partnership include:

Self-service mapping for new document types and trading partners

Fully automated quoting, booking, order entry, and tracking workflows (e.g., automated extraction from booking confirmation emails into TMS)

Real-time data flow from unstructured documents to enterprise systems

Enhanced operational efficiency and reduced costs for joint customers

"Partnering with Everest AI extends Cleo’s ability to offer our customers more choices to unify every intersection of their supply chain," said Mahesh Rajasekharan, President and CEO of Cleo. "Handling unstructured data from non-EDI partners has long been a challenge for many logistics companies. Together, we’re resolving this through supply chain orchestration—transforming outdated, manual processes into seamless, automated workflows—and helping our joint customers achieve new levels of speed, accuracy, and agility in their logistics operations."

Strategic Alignment on Supply Chain Orchestration

Together, Everest AI and Cleo are redefining what’s possible with logistics automation. Cleo's structured system-to-system capabilities, paired with Everest AI’s document intelligence, open up new opportunities for supply chain digitalization—especially for teams still bogged down by manual processes.

Everest AI’s solution complements Cleo’s capabilities across B2B/EDI, API, ERP, and cloud integrations by giving customers another option for creating value from unstructured data. This partnership helps logistics providers achieve the holy grail of automation—turning every piece of information, regardless of format, into actionable, system-ready data.

“We value Cleo’s commitment to innovation and partner support,” said Tram. “Their platform and team enable us to jointly deliver high-impact automation to customers at scale. As we grow together, we’re excited to bring even more automation and insight to an industry ready for change.”

About Everest AI

Everest AI helps logistics and supply chain teams work happier and more efficiently by eliminating manual data entry. Its intelligent automation platform extracts key data from unstructured sources—emails, spreadsheets, PDFs, and scanned documents—and updates logistics systems in real time, transforming how teams handle quoting, booking, order entry, and tracking.

About Cleo

Cleo is a leading supply chain orchestration software and solutions company that modernizes the movement and integration of B2B data to help businesses bridge the gap between supply chain planning and real-time execution.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is an AI-powered platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize supply chain processes by bringing together API, MFT, EDI, non-EDI integrations, and managed services through modern supply chain solutions. Cleo’s solutions provide its customers strategic end-to-end visibility into and control over revenue-critical business flows occurring across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. More than 4,000 middle-market and enterprise customers across transportation & logistics, wholesaling & distribution, and manufacturing industries rely on Cleo to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integrations between applications, and streamline supply chain workflow through proactive insights.