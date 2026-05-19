HelloFresh Debuts as Official Meal Kit Provider of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, announced today its debut as the Official Meal Kit Provider of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival. Taking place from Friday, May 22, through Sunday, May 24, 2026 in the heart of Napa Valley, the sponsorship blends world-class music with effortless culinary exploration featuring a dedicated HelloFresh Stage, immersive on-site culinary experiences, and a collection of globally inspired recipes that bring the festival vibe into the customers’ homes.

HelloFresh Stage and Festival Experience

The HelloFresh Stage will serve as a high-energy hub throughout the three-day festival, hosting a diverse lineup of artists including Rev Run, Men at Work, Børns and more. Beyond the music, festival-goers can immerse themselves in the HelloFresh pop-up experience, a culinary destination featuring exclusive festival merchandise, culinary demonstrations, and the opportunity to sample HelloFresh recipes featuring bold global flavors.

The activation includes daily live cooking demonstrations throughout the weekend, where fans can learn tips and tricks from the HelloFresh culinary team alongside celebrity guest chefs. Television personality and food expert Antoni Porowski will take the stage on Saturday, May 23, from 3:45 - 4:15 PM, followed by chef and restaurateur Curtis Stone on Sunday, May 24, from 3:30 - 4:00 PM, demonstrating how HelloFresh makes it simple to explore the world through cooking.

Bring the Festival Home: BottleRock-Inspired Recipes

For those who can’t make it to Napa, HelloFresh is delivering the festival vibes directly to doorsteps nationwide. From May 18 through June 1, subscribers can choose from a menu of globally-inspired, festival-friendly recipes designed to bring the spirit of BottleRock to home kitchens. In a unique fusion of food and music, each recipe features a dedicated Spotify playlist of BottleRock artists, timed to match the specific cooking duration of the meal.

Week of May 17: Sweet Chili Turkey Lettuce Wraps with Peanuts; Mediterranean Spiced Chicken with Tomato-Artichoke Couscous & Zucchini; Vietnamese Turkey Meatball Bowls with Chili Lime Mayo and Ginger Rice

Week of May 24: Thai Coconut Curry Chicken Thighs with Cilantro-Lime Rice; Creamy Chimichurri Lentil & Spinach Grain Bowls with Roasted Red Onion; Sausage And Spring Pea Risotto with Lemon and Parmesan; Salmon with Sweet Soy Glaze, Pickled Scallions, Ginger Rice, and Lime Roasted Carrots; Crispy Baja Tilapia Tacos, Chipotle Mayo Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños, and Radishes

“Food and music both have the power to bring people together, and our partnership with BottleRock allows us to celebrate that connection at the highest level,” said Jorge Samayoa, CMO, Meal Kits, HelloFresh US. “We’re thrilled to bring the HelloFresh experience to life at BottleRock through our dedicated stage and on-site activations, but we are just as excited to bring that energy into kitchens nationwide. By offering recipes from over 50 different countries, we give our customers a front-row seat to global flavor exploration. We are proving that discovering new cultures at home can be as rhythmic, joyful, and effortless as your favorite setlist.”

“BottleRock Napa Valley has always been a festival where fans plan out what they’ll eat almost as much as what artists they’ll see,” said Jon Landa, SVP of National Sales, Live Nation. “HelloFresh recognized early on that food is a huge part of the experience. The partnership was built around the way fans discover dishes at the festival, talk about them afterward and try to recreate them once they get home.”

For the full festival schedule, please visit bottlerocknapavalley.com/schedule. To explore the BottleRock collection and start your order, visit HelloFresh.com.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company, providing customers with fresh, high-quality ingredients to cook delicious meals at home. By delivering pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes directly to customers' doors, HelloFresh helps busy individuals and families enjoy home-cooked meals without the hassle of meal planning and grocery shopping. HelloFresh has been voted as one of the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Services in America since 2021 by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com or follow HelloFresh on Facebook, X, Instagram, or TikTok.

About HelloFresh Group

The HelloFresh Group is a global digital-native FMCG company and the world's leading meal kit provider. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway and Ireland. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and is currently traded on the SDAX (Small-Cap German Stock Market Index). The HelloFresh Group has offices in Berlin, Saarbrücken, New York, Chicago, Boulder, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris, Copenhagen, Dublin, Wrocław and Warsaw. For more information, visit www.hellofreshgroup.com.