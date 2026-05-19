Donor Alliance and LifeSource Announce Partnership to Launch Vital Impact Health Group, Strengthening the Future of Organ Donation and Transplantation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Donor Alliance and LifeSource today announced a new partnership to strengthen organ donation and transplantation through the creation of a system organization, Vital Impact Health Group. The partnership brings together two high-performing non-profit, federally designated organ procurement organizations committed to building the future of life-enhancing and lifesaving care throughout the United States through standardization, collaboration, and transformation.

“This partnership is about strengthening the future of donation and transplantation through standardization of practices and innovation with intention,” said Jennifer Prinz, who will serve as System President and CEO of Vital Impact Health Group. Share

Through this new system structure, Donor Alliance and LifeSource will align at the system level while continuing to operate their existing organizations within their current donation service areas. This approach preserves the local relationships, community connections, and operational expertise that are essential to the donation process, while enabling closer collaboration in support of patients, donor families, and healthcare partners.

The partnership reflects a shared vision to make a bold and meaningful impact in the healthcare ecosystem to save and heal more lives. The donation and transplantation system must continue to evolve to meet increasing expectations for performance, accountability, and innovation, while remaining grounded in trust.

“This partnership is about strengthening the future of donation and transplantation through standardization of practices and innovation with intention,” said Jennifer Prinz, who will serve as System President and Chief Executive Officer of Vital Impact Health Group while temporarily continuing in her role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Donor Alliance. “Both organizations bring strong performance, deep experience, and a shared commitment to doing this work the right way. By coming together, we are building on that foundation to better serve patients waiting for transplant and the heroic donors and families who make donation possible.”

Under the new structure, the system organization will provide a framework for closer collaboration across the two organizations, including alignment around evidence-based practices, shared operational learning, and coordinated strategic planning. The goal is to strengthen consistency, support innovation, and ensure the donation system continues to improve in service of transplantation.

Kelly White will serve as President of Integration and Chief Operating Officer of Vital Impact Health Group while temporarily continuing as Chief Executive Officer of LifeSource. White brings extensive experience in hospital and health system leadership, complementing Prinz’s decades of executive leadership within the organ donation field.

“Donation and transplantation depend on strong partnerships across the healthcare system,” said White. “This structure brings together deep expertise in organ and tissue donation and transplantation with significant experience in hospital and healthcare leadership. Together, we can learn from each other, move more quickly, and continue raising the standard for how donation is carried out.”

Through this partnership, the organizations will focus on patient safety, strengthening quality and consistency in donation practices, accelerating the adoption of leading clinical and operational approaches, enhancing collaboration with hospitals and transplant centers, and supporting ongoing innovation and improvement.

Leaders from both organizations emphasized that this partnership reflects a proactive step at a time when the national donation system is undergoing continued evolution.

“The expectations placed on the donation community continue to grow,” Prinz said. “We believe strong organizations have a responsibility to exceed those expectations, and to help lead the field forward.”

Additional details about the system organization will be shared as the partnership progresses.

About Vital Impact Health Group

Vital Impact Health Group is the system organization formed through the partnership between Donor Alliance and LifeSource. The organization is designed to support system integration, collaboration, shared learning, and alignment around leading practices in organ and tissue donation and transplantation, while preserving the local operations and community relationships of each organization. By bringing together complementary strengths, Vital Impact Health Group aims to strengthen quality, consistency, and innovation across the donation system in service of patients, donor families, and healthcare partners.

About Donor Alliance

Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving and healing lives through organ and tissue donation for transplantation in Colorado and most of Wyoming. As a federally designated organ procurement organization – one of 55 in the U.S. – Donor Alliance serves more than 6.3 million residents and more than 100 hospitals. Donor Alliance walks alongside the family during the organ recovery process and ensures their loved one’s gifts are safely received at transplant centers in a timely manner. Donor Alliance also facilitates tissue donation to save and heal more lives across our community.

In addition, the organization maintains partnerships with hospitals and manages the Donate Life Colorado and Donate Life Wyoming registries, which are symbols of the cause. Through Donate Life, Donor Alliance educates residents on the lifesaving benefits of donation, inspiring them to register. For more information, please visit DonorAlliance.org.

About LifeSource

LifeSource is the non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in the Upper Midwest, serving more than seven million people in communities across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. LifeSource promotes donation in our communities through the Donate Life brand. LifeSource works with communities, families and healthcare professionals to save and heal lives through advocacy and excellence in organ, eye and tissue donation. We are relentlessly pursuing a day when no one dies waiting for a life-saving transplant. Learn more at Life-source.org.