Warby Parker Unveils First Intelligent Eyewear Design

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY), a lifestyle brand focused on vision for all, today unveiled its first Intelligent Eyewear frame designed for all-day, everyday wear. The debut style combines Warby Parker’s distinctive approach to design with Google’s leadership in AI and Samsung’s mobile leadership to create beautifully crafted eyewear that seamlessly enhances everyday life.

For more than 16 years, Warby Parker has redefined how consumers shop for glasses by pairing meticulous, timeless design with exceptional customer experiences. This year, the company will apply that same philosophy to a new category—one that reimagines the role glasses can play in people’s daily lives.

“Glasses are the most personal technology we use, and are the very first thing people notice about you,” said Dave Gilboa, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Warby Parker. “As we integrate advanced technology into our products, we’re staying true to the principles that define great eyewear: beautiful design, precision optics, and exceptional comfort in frames built for all-day, everyday wear.”

To craft its inaugural Intelligent Eyewear assortment, the brand drew from its expansive archive of styles created by their New York City design team along with years of proprietary fit and comfort data. The debut style—a classic, rounded silhouette—draws inspiration from Warby Parker’s most recognizable and beloved silhouettes, designed to complement a range of face shapes and personal styles.

“These glasses give you powerful new tools, but they’re designed to feel intuitive and unobtrusive so you can stay focused on the people and moments in front of you,” said Neil Blumenthal, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Warby Parker. “Every detail and curve was considered for extended, everyday use, from the fit and balance of the frame to enhanced grip and stability.”

The new frame is constructed from ultra-lightweight, flexible nylon in a custom dark green hue. The interior temple was crafted with a semi-translucent finish that subtly reveals and celebrates the integrated technology, while preserving a streamlined appearance.

Built in partnership with Google and Samsung, the frames feature Gemini and work with Android XR to provide contextual, real-time assistance. Wearers will be able to access information, manage daily tasks, navigate their surroundings, communicate seamlessly, and interact with the apps they already use every day, without interrupting the moments in front of them.

Alongside its partners, Warby Parker plans to launch its first line of Intelligent Eyewear this fall. The initial assortment will feature multiple optical and sun styles and will support a broad range of prescriptions and lens options. The collection reflects Warby Parker’s belief that personal expression and choice remain central to the future of wearable technology.

To learn more, visit warbyparker.com/intelligent-eyewear.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in its 337 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale, do well, and do good in the world. Ultimately, the Company believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, a pair is distributed to someone in need through its Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than 25 million glasses to people in need.

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