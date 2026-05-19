IVP Partners with Sigma to Deliver Real-Time Analytics for Alternative Asset Managers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indus Valley Partners (“IVP”), a premier global provider of software and technology solutions to the world’s most sophisticated investment managers, today announced a strategic analytics partnership with Sigma, a leader in AI applications and agentic analytics for business.

"This partnership brings together IVP’s data foundation with Sigma’s intuitive analytics capabilities to help firms move from data to decision in real time." Share

Through the analytics partnership, Sigma will serve as the unified platform for dashboards, reports, embedded analytics, AI-powered insights, and the reporting front-end for IVP’s data platform, allowing IVP clients to access and analyze live data directly from IVP’s Data Warehouse. By eliminating data extracts and duplication, the combined solution is designed to establish a single, governed source of truth across financial, operational, and regulatory reporting.

Built on a cloud-native architecture, the IVP × Sigma analytics partnership enables real-time data access while maintaining strict governance and security. A governed semantic layer, powered by IVP’s data model, ensures standardized metrics and role-based access across teams.

“Our clients need faster insights without compromising data integrity,” said Gurvinder Singh, Founder and CEO of IVP. “This partnership brings together IVP’s data foundation with Sigma’s intuitive analytics capabilities to help firms move from data to decision in real time.”

"Alternative asset managers operate in one of the most data-intensive environments in financial services, where the speed and accuracy of insights directly impacts decision-making and investor confidence," said Justin Thomas, Vice President of Partnerships at Sigma. "Our partnership with IVP gives firms a familiar spreadsheet experience on top of their live cloud data warehouse, with no extracts, no duplication, and governed real-time analytics that run where the data lives. Together, we're eliminating the inefficiencies of manual reporting so every team can work from a single source of truth."

The platform also supports AI-driven analytics, pixel-perfect reporting, and real-time collaboration, helping firms streamline workflows and reduce reliance on manual processes.

About Indus Valley Partners

Indus Valley Partners is a leading global provider of enterprise-wide technology solutions, consulting, and 'digital-first' managed services to 235+ of the most prestigious fund managers on the buy side. Currently, $6.5+ trillion of AUM is managed using IVP’s technology. The company’s unique product suite allows clients to solve complex, enterprise-wide challenges in data management, trade management, analytics, reporting, and data governance. IVP is headquartered in New York with over 1,200 employees across five time zones including a presence in London, Dallas, Toronto, Mumbai, and Noida, among other cities. For more information, visit www.ivp.in.

About Sigma

Sigma transforms the cloud data warehouse into a governed, dynamic platform for data and AI. With Sigma, you get access to live queries, AI-driven analysis, and no-code workflows that bridge the gap between insight and action. This gives business teams the speed and autonomy they need to do their job, leaders the information that unlocks growth, and IT leaders the governance, control, and scale they require.