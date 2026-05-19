Avangrid and Puget Sound Energy Sign Contract for Washington Energy Project

BICKLETON, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced the signing of a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) for the Big Horn I project in Klickitat County, Washington. With a nameplate capacity of 199.5 Megawatts (MW), Big Horn I can generate enough electricity for about 70,000 homes annually. This expands the relationship between Avangrid and PSE, representing the fourth PPA executed by the two companies for projects in the Pacific Northwest.

“For more than two decades, Avangrid has been investing in Washington state to develop energy projects that support the region’s growing energy needs while delivering lasting economic benefits to the local community,” said Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda. “This builds on our strong relationship with PSE and ensures Big Horn I continues to provide reliable electricity while sustaining local jobs, tax revenue, and long-term value for the region.”

“We are excited that this latest agreement with Avangrid helps us meet some of the most ambitious clean energy laws in the nation while delivering on our customer’s expectations,” said Craig Pospisil, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at PSE. “We are proud to be a partner in developing Washington's wind resources—this project is another milestone in our continued investment in the state's energy economy."

Big Horn I is a wind energy project that was first built by Avangrid in 2006. As a part of its agreement with PSE, Avangrid is upgrading key components of Big Horn I to extend its life, enhance its performance, and ensure it continues to produce reliable and affordable energy for the next two decades. This work is expected to generate about 200 construction jobs. The upgraded facility is expected to reach commercial operation in 2028.

Since it was built, Big Horn I has contributed $14.4 million in property taxes which support local public services. Upgrading the project will ensure the community continues to benefit from the project, including through maintaining 11 long-term permanent jobs for operations and maintenance of the facility. Avangrid expects Big Horn I to pay another $16 million in local property taxes through its life.

In addition to Big Horn I, Avangrid and PSE have signed PPAs for the Golden Hills, Lund Hill, and Klondike III projects. All four facilities are located in the Columbia River Gorge region along the Oregon and Washington border and have a combined capacity of over 600 MW.

Avangrid operates over 11 GW of installed capacity across its 25-state portfolio, which includes nearly 100 energy projects.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has corporate offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Oregon, and operations across 25 states with approximately $50 billion in assets. Avangrid owns and operates seven electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England. It also owns and operates nearly 100 energy generation facilities across the United States with a capacity of more than 11 Gigawatts, enough to power over 3 million homes. Avangrid employs approximately 8,500 people and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2026 for the eighth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the Iberdrola Group. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com.