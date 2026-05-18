Outside Interactive, Inc. and Marriott Bonvoy Announce New Guest Experience Benefits That Reward Adventure Travel

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outside Interactive, the leading media and technology platform for outdoor inspiration and activation, in collaboration with Marriott Bonvoy, today launched new benefits for Outside members who link their Outside account to their Marriott Bonvoy account and stay at participating Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors properties. Spanning 350+ hotels and other accommodations across the US and Canada, including Postcard Cabins and Trailborn Hotels, the Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors collection is a gateway to outdoor adventures.

Starting May 13, 2026, guests staying at Marriott’s curated collection of properties set in natural locations can turn their outdoor adventures into travel rewards. Through the Outside+ Adventure Pass, guests who link their Marriott Bonvoy and Outside accounts can earn Marriott Bonvoy points simply by recording activities—like hikes, runs, and bike rides—using Outside's premium mapping apps during their stay.

To celebrate the launch, members who link their accounts through August 11, 2026 will unlock exclusive introductory benefits:

New to Outside: Once linked, users receive a complimentary 14-day Outside+ Adventure Pass trial, including premium trail maps and offline navigation. Access can be reactivated for the duration of every eligible stay. Users who upgrade to a full annual Outside+ subscription will earn a 2,000 Marriott Bonvoy points bonus.

Existing Outside+ Members: Current subscribers will receive 1,000 Marriott Bonvoy points as a reward just for linking their accounts.

Points Boosters: Linked members can continue to earn up to 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy points annually for recording activities on Gaia GPS, Trailforks, and MapMyFitness apps during stays at participating Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors properties.

Marriott Bonvoy and Outside are also launching a slate of one-of-a-kind Marriott Bonvoy Moments designed to immerse guests in nature, adventure, and storytelling. These unique packages include a fly-fishing trip in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and a dark skies tour in Scottsdale, Arizona. Both packages will be available in the Fall and include a multi-day stay at a designated Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors property.

“Outdoor travel is different,” says Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. “Guests go to a destination to immerse themselves in it, not just visit. This next phase in the partnership with Outside Interactive represents how Marriott Bonvoy is bringing the outdoor journey together, helping guests plan, explore incredible destinations, and now earn rewards simply by doing the outdoor activities they love.”

Marriott Bonvoy and Outside Interactive share the same goal: to create immersive, inspiring, and accessible outdoor travel opportunities. This continued loyalty partnership combines Outside’s mission to get everyone outdoors with Marriott’s global network of bespoke hospitality offerings to design outdoor adventures that incorporate challenge, discovery, and meaningful experiences with new places and people.

“Marriott shares our belief that the world's most natural places deserve to be experienced with intention and reverence,” said Robin Thurston, CEO of Outside. “Together, we're creating something unprecedented at scale: a global network with world-class infrastructure that connects adventurers with the destinations they dream about, while ensuring those destinations thrive for generations to come. This collaboration ultimately advances our vision of getting more people to engage with the outdoors.”

Launched in October, 2025, Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors interactive digital platform enables travelers to discover and book their next trip based not only where they want to go, but what they love to do. Leveraging Marriott’s leadership in global hospitality travelers can search across 350+ hotels, Homes & Villas, and curated Tours & Activities, offering immediate access to travelers’ favorite outdoor activities – Ski & Snowboard, Hike & Glamp, Bike, Scuba & Snorkel, Surf, Fish, and Paddle.

About Outside Interactive, Inc.

Outside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for outdoor inspiration, activation, and celebration. Each year, Outside reaches more than 300 million unique users and has more than 100 million registered users across its network of 25 media, service, and utility brands, including Outside, MapMyFitness, Velo, Yoga Journal, Pinkbike, Gaia GPS, Trailforks, athleteReg, and more. Outside’s mission is to get everyone outside, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives by creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside’s subscription offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, videos, gear reviews, mapping apps, online courses, discounted event access, and more. Learn more at outsideonline.com/outsideplus.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences, and more.

Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.