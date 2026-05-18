Allen Matkins Adds Commercial Real Estate Group, Further Boosting New York Presence and Leasing Practice

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allen Matkins announced today that a leading real estate transactional team is joining the firm in the New York office. Partners Noah Shapiro, Russ Rabinovich, and Lauren Margiano focus on sophisticated commercial leasing transactions, representing landlords and tenants in all aspects of office, retail, hotel, and restaurant lease negotiations. In addition, Senior Counsel Jason Weaderhorn and Associate William Alesi will join the firm.

“Since 2023, we have been steadily investing in and expanding our New York real estate presence. Adding Noah, Russ, and Lauren underscores our long-term commitment to the market and strengthens our ability to serve clients on sophisticated leasing and other transactions,” said Jeffrey Patterson, Allen Matkins’ managing partner. “This is an exceptional group, and their addition will further enhance our top-tier transactional real estate capabilities for our clients.”

“This group has negotiated some of the largest and most complex commercial leases in New York City that run the gamut of corporate landlords and tenants,” said Tony Natsis, name partner and chair of the firm’s Global Real Estate Group. “We are thrilled to welcome them to the firm, and their addition strengthens our national platform for clients with leasing and other real estate needs across the country.”

The group joins Allen Matkins’ growing real estate practice, which now includes more than 170 real estate transactional lawyers across California and New York, making it one of the largest and most diversified real estate groups in the country. The firm has worked with global industry powerhouses that have contributed to the development, innovation, and reshaping of major U.S. real estate markets, playing a key role in the most high-profile real estate projects across the country.

“Allen Matkins is known for its deep real estate bench and a highly collaborative approach that keeps the focus where it belongs, delivering practical, business-minded results for clients. Joining the firm positions our team to serve landlords and tenants even more effectively on sophisticated, high-stakes leasing matters in New York City and nationwide,” said Noah Shapiro.

Drawing on over 20 years of experience, Noah Shapiro has advised landlords in some of the largest office leases in New York City by square footage at the time of closing and has served as portfolio leasing counsel for numerous prominent commercial owners. He has also advised corporate tenants in headquarters and other significant leasing transactions.

Russ Rabinovich advises a variety of clients in commercial leasing and other transactions. With more than two decades of experience, Russ has negotiated and structured some of New York City’s largest office leases, ranked by square footage at the time of closing, for institutional investors, REITs, asset managers, and other prestigious commercial landlords. On the tenant side, he has closed headquarters and other significant office transactions for professional services firms, banks, and corporate tenants throughout the U.S.

Lauren Margiano has more than 15 years of experience advising landlords and tenants in office, retail, and restaurant leases across New York City, including large-scale headquarters and portfolio-wide transactions. Along with her representation of preeminent landlords, Lauren has a comprehensive tenant-side practice, counseling global banking and financial services firms, insurers, law firms, and other sophisticated lessees in transactions across the U.S.

Jason Weaderhorn represents landlords and tenants in New York and nationwide in leasing high-end properties, including office, retail, shopping center, and mixed-use space. He is a transaction-oriented attorney with a keen understanding of the business side of real estate.

William Alesi focuses his practice on all areas of leasing office, retail, and mixed-use projects nationwide. He has significant experience representing a variety of clients, including real estate investors, developers, and managers with first-in-class portfolios located throughout the United States.

Noah, Russ, Lauren, Jason, and William join the firm from Holland & Knight.

ABOUT ALLEN MATKINS

Allen Matkins, a law firm with over 285 attorneys, was founded with deep roots in real estate and has leveraged that foundation to grow and build prominent litigation, corporate, tax, labor and employment, land use, and environmental practices, allowing us to partner with clients across myriad industries and markets. For nearly 50 years, Allen Matkins has worked with clients drawn to us by our reputation for market-leading solutions, pragmatism, exemplary quality, approachability, and our unparalleled network of contacts and connections in business and government.