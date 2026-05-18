Healthfirst Embeds Community Health Workers in Pediatric Practices to Close Developmental and Behavioral Care Gaps for Children and Families

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthfirst, a leading not-for-profit health plan serving two million New Yorkers, is launching a new care model that embeds Community Health Workers (CHWs) directly into pediatric primary care settings. The initiative places CHWs in safety-net pediatric practices and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to support developmental screenings, provide behavioral health support, and connect families to resources at the point of care. The model is designed to close gaps in care and ensure children and families have culturally and linguistically responsive support to navigate developmental challenges, parenting stress, and postpartum depression. In 2026, the program will launch at three community pediatrician practices in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan.

"By bringing pediatricians and Community Health Workers together as a true care team, we are addressing postpartum depression, parenting stress, and a child's developmental needs in a way that is both clinically meaningful and sustainable." Share

“The early years of a child's life are the most critical window we have to improve long-term health outcomes, and yet for too long, pediatric care has focused on the physical health of a child in isolation rather than the holistic needs of the entire family when we know the environment of the child is critical in these early years. This model changes that,” said Dr. Maja Castillo, Pediatric Medical Director and AVP, Healthfirst. “By bringing pediatricians and Community Health Workers together as a true care team, we are addressing postpartum depression, parenting stress, and a child's developmental needs in a way that is both clinically meaningful and sustainable.”

Healthfirst is expanding the model through collaborations with NYC REACH and Boston Medical Center's (BMC) TEAM UP Scaling and Sustainability Center. The initiative combines Healthfirst's CHW model — which supports children ages 0–6 and their families in meeting developmental milestones — with BMC's TEAM UP ModelTM, which integrates behavioral health clinicians and CHWs into pediatric primary care practices to provide comprehensive behavioral health services. Together, the models create a more continuous, end-to-end approach to pediatric developmental and mental health support.

“Through this collaboration with Healthfirst, we can create a sustainable, comprehensive support system that provides care to families as a whole — from behavioral health to physical healthcare needs,” said Anita Morris, NP, Executive Director of the TEAM UP Scaling and Sustainability Center at BMC. “By integrating Community Health Workers into pediatric primary care practices, we can provide families with expanded access to essential resources, developmental screenings, postpartum support, and more. Together we can ensure that we’re meeting the needs of the families we serve.”

“Scaling the Community Health Worker model within pediatric practices is key to closing the care gaps that have continued to persist in historically underserved communities across New York City,” said Ernesto Fana, MPA, Executive Director of NYC REACH. “Through this initiative and our collaboration with Healthfirst, we can expand access to critical services, ensuring more families receive the support they need and deserve.”

In 2026, Healthfirst will also pilot a comprehensive pediatric CHW training program, developed with expertise from NYC Health and Hospitals, The Community Health Worker Institute at Montefiore, and the BMC TEAM UP Center, so that more pediatric providers can bring team-based care into their practices. Through this multidimensional educational partnership, CHWs will learn to work at the top of their professional scope, allowing for an expanded contribution to the pediatric primary care team and the experience of children and families. The program leverages New York State's Medicaid Community Health Worker services benefit for children under age 21, which became effective in 2024.

The pediatric Community Health Worker initiative is supported by multi-year grants from the poverty-fighting philanthropy Robin Hood and the Carmel Hill Fund.

About Healthfirst

Founded more than 30 years ago by leading hospital systems in downstate New York, Healthfirst’s partnership model drives meaningful alignment and collaboration across the hospitals, health systems, and community providers in its network, advancing care quality and improving health outcomes for its members. Today, Healthfirst serves 2 million members in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties. Healthfirst offers market-leading products to suit every life stage, including Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, Child Health Plus, Essential Plan, Long-Term Care, and Qualified Health plans. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.