KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to MRE 2026-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to FTAI MRE 2026-1 Cayman Limited and FTAI MRE 2026-1 US LLC (MRE 2026-1), an aviation ABS transaction. MRE 2026-1 represents the first aviation ABS transaction sponsored by FTAI Aviation (FTAI, or the Company). MRE 2026-1 will be serviced by FTAI Aircraft Leasing LLC, FTAI Aircraft Leasing DAC, and FTAI AirOpCo UK Ltd (FTAI Aircraft Leasing, or the Servicers), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FTAI Aviation. The Company has a $25 billion market capitalization and currently owns and manages approximately $9 billion of aircraft engines and parts. Affiliates of FTAI will retain the equity position in MRE 2026-1 at closing.

Proceeds from the Series A Notes and Series B Notes (together, the Notes) will be used to acquire a portfolio of 48 assets (the Portfolio); consisting of 43 narrowbody aircraft (90.6% by value) and five narrowbody freighter aircraft (9.4%), on lease to 23 lessees located in 19 jurisdictions. As of April 30, 2026 (the Cutoff Date), the weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 15.6 years, and the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 4.0 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $825.6 million.

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