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KBRA Releases 12 Things in Credit: April 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its latest 12 Things in Credit report, highlighting timely credit market themes drawn from our weekly podcast, 3 Things in Credit, hosted by KBRA’s Chief Strategist, Van Hesser. Among the wide-ranging topics Van discusses in this issue are the strength of the rebound in job creation, the surge in corporate earnings growth, and changing risk narratives due to improved visibility.

Each Friday, the podcast covers three Things impacting credit that market participants should know about. After every four episodes—12 Things total—we compile the transcripts into one publication, making it easy to catch up on anything you missed.

Click here to view the report.

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About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1015048

Contacts

Van Hesser, Chief Market Strategist
+1 646-731-2305
van.hesser@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Van Hesser, Chief Market Strategist
+1 646-731-2305
van.hesser@kbra.com

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