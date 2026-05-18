Aramark Announces Strategic Partnership with Grand Canyon University to Support Scalable Growth and Institutional Excellence

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark Collegiate Hospitality today announced a new long‑term partnership with Grand Canyon University (GCU) to provide campus dining, retail, catering, and athletics‑related hospitality programs. The partnership establishes a modern collegiate hospitality platform designed to scale with enrollment growth, enhance operational transparency, and deliver a more connected, engaging, and student‑centered campus experience.

“Grand Canyon University exemplifies the next generation of private higher education—ambitious, enrollment‑driven, and nationally visible,” said Barbara Flanagan, President and CEO of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality. “By combining customized programs with trusted performance reporting, advanced analytics, and engaged leadership, we are creating a platform for continuous improvement and long‑term value.”

The collaboration is structured to support GCU’s growing community and to reinforce the experiences that drive student engagement, retention, and institutional identity, from campus meals to major campus events and gameday moments.

Aramark’s approach involves customized campus programming rather than one‑size‑fits‑all solutions, blending proprietary concepts, national brands, and local and regional partners. Through advanced retail planning and continuous portfolio evaluation, the partnership is designed to introduce new flavors, formats, and spaces that foster connection, convenience, and community across campus.

Supporting the Campus Experience and Athletics

Recognizing the role of athletics in campus culture and national visibility, the partnership aligns hospitality operations with GCU Athletics priorities. Aramark will enhance arena concessions and gameday experiences and introduce athlete‑focused nutrition and dining programs. These efforts will elevate both competitive performance and fan engagement while reinforcing the University’s brand on a national stage. Game days, campus celebrations, and high visibility events will be supported by optimized throughput, upgraded technology, and hospitality environments that reflect the energy and identity of GCU.

“GCU consistently ranks among the nation’s top 25 Best College Campuses, and our 35 dining options play a major role in that,” said GCU President Brian Mueller. “Aramark has proven experience, a strong commitment to technology, student engagement and operational execution, and we are excited about what this partnership will bring to the GCU community.”

A Transparent, Performance Oriented Operating Model

Aramark will deliver customized real-time reporting that provides university leadership with clear insight into performance to support informed decision‑making as Grand Canyon University grows.

Through benchmarking and continuous evolution, the model ensures campus services remain aligned with GCU’s academic mission and student expectations. The hospitality program will emphasize workforce continuity, operational stability, and seamless service while supporting student employment and leadership development.

About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona’s premier private Christian university. GCU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers 380 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The university’s curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu

About Aramark Collegiate Hospitality

Aramark Collegiate Hospitality—where futures are better served—has been a trusted dining partner to higher education institutions for over 50 years. Serving more than 275 colleges and universities nationwide, Aramark delivers customized dining and hospitality programs that reflect the unique culture and needs of each campus. Rooted in a deep commitment to service for people, partners, the community, and the planet, Aramark goes beyond meals by curating tailored experiences, supporting success, and cultivating communities. Connect with Collegiate Hospitality on LinkedIn.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 16 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.