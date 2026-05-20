-

DNA Payments and ETABS Partner to Offer Integrated Payment Solutions for Retail and Trade Businesses

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E-Trading and Business Services Ltd (ETABS) has partnered with DNA Payments, the UK’s leading independent payments provider, to bring reliable and secure integrated payment solutions to UK retail, trade, and warehousing businesses, both in-store and online.

ETABS’s unified software helps retail businesses manage everything from large inventories to busy trade counters and shop floors, covering tasks such as online and in-store ordering and stock management. By integrating with DNA Payments, UK merchants can offer seamless payments across all point-of-sale and eCommerce locations, with full transaction visibility for easier reporting and management.

Established in 2010 and based in the North of England, ETABS is the company behind TABS - an AI-enhanced retail, trade and warehouse platform with deep specialism in the UK tool and hardware merchant sector. TABS integrates directly with major trade suppliers, including Toolbank, Draper, Sealey, Trend and Castle Clothing/TuffStuff, and connects ePOS, stock control, warehouse management, trade counter and eCommerce in a single continually updated platform with no on-site server costs. The DNA Payments integration extends this unified approach to payments, giving merchants a single view of every transaction across till, trade counter and online checkout.

DNA Payments already has a strong presence in the ePOS sector, helping merchants who need more than just payment processing, providing a suite of solutions that lets businesses avoid juggling multiple platforms, old systems, and extra logins. They support the latest payment methods and a range of touchpoints, from unattended terminals to tap-and-pay devices, and offer direct payment management through their portal, along with fast and secure web checkout pages.

“We’ve listened to our customers and partners through the years to ensure we deliver a payments platform that fits into their business model, regardless of size, scale or application, which means partnering with ETABS to help their merchants benefit from unified payments is a no-brainer,” said Colin Neil, CEO of DNA Payments.

“Our ability to work at pace and build dedicated teams to support our customers and partners gives us the capability to work across the trade, warehousing and retail space without the hassle, meaning one provider for all their merchants’ needs,” Colin added.

Simon O’Brien, Co-Founder of ETABS, said: "Our customers - particularly in the tool and hardware trade - run high-volume operations across tills, trade counters and online stores, and they've told us for years that fragmented payments cost them time at every reconciliation. Partnering with DNA Payments lets us close that loop. TABS merchants now get unified payments alongside unified stock, sales and accounts - one platform, one source of truth, one provider relationship to manage."

About DNA Payments: DNA Payments is one of the UK’s largest independent omnichannel payment companies. It helps businesses of all sizes receive payments in-store, online, and on-the-go. With a focus on innovation and reliability, DNA Payments provides the infrastructure that powers thousands of businesses across the UK and Europe.

About ETABS: Established in 2010, E-Trading and Business Services Ltd (ETABS) began with a simple yet ambitious goal: to replace disjointed legacy systems with a single, unified platform that actually works the way retailers do. From EPOS and stock control through to warehouse management and e-commerce, everything connects seamlessly under one roof.

Based in the North of England, we are a dedicated, specialist team providing robust, AI-enhanced retail solutions. Our co-founders, Ryan Fletcher and Simon O'Brien, instilled a culture of technical excellence and customer-first support that remains the backbone of the company today.

Contacts

Media contacts:
Mark Casey +44 7880 821987
Mark@daiscomms.com

John Morrison +44 7523 000833
john.morrison@dnapaymentsgroup.com

Industry:

DNA Payments

Details
Headquarters: London, UK
CEO: Nurlan Zhagiparov
Employees: 300
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media contacts:
Mark Casey +44 7880 821987
Mark@daiscomms.com

John Morrison +44 7523 000833
john.morrison@dnapaymentsgroup.com

More News From DNA Payments

DNA Payments and OnePlusTwo Partner to Expand Self-service Kiosks and Solutions for Hospitality and Retail

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNA Payments, the UK’s leading independent payments provider, and OnePlusTwo, a provider of advanced Point of Sale (POS), self-service, and Kitchen Display Screen (KDS) technologies, are partnering to make in-store, self-service and online purchases more accessible across hospitality and retail. Together, they offer an all-in-one solution bringing secure, fast payment processing together with the latest software technologies. The partnership comes at an important time f...

Aero Commerce Partners With DNA Payments to Deliver Unified In-Person and Online Retail Experience

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aero, one of Europe’s leading eCommerce platforms, has partnered with DNA Payments to bring retailers a single unified sales and payment platform, across website and in-person purchases. With Aero’s Web-based POS and DNA Payments’ Wi-Fi enabled terminals, merchants can now run every part of their business from their Aero website – from online sales to in-store – all on one technology and payments platform. By partnering with DNA Payments, retailers can access integrated...

DNA Payments Brings the PAX A6650 Handheld POS to the UK

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNA Payments has unveiled its latest-generation Mini-POS solution, the PAX A6650 – a UK-first. The new device is designed specifically to handle the high demands and fast pace of the hospitality, restaurant, and retail sectors. The PAX A6650 combines a payment terminal with the computing power of a top-of-the-range smartphone. This gives retailers, restaurant groups and technology providers the flexibility to run their own Apps on the device, alongside DNA Payments’ axe...
Back to Newsroom