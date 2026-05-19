SOLUM and Skippify Partner to Connect Real-Time Shelf Communication with Smart In-Store Signage Across Europe

DÜSSELDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLUM (KRX: 248070), a global retail solutions provider, and Skippify, a European smart signage specialist, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate SOLUM’s Newton ESL platform into the Skippify Suite. The collaboration introduces Smart ESL as part of Skippify’s broader in-store signage offering, bringing real-time price communication, digital content control and customer engagement into one connected retail environment.

By integrating SOLUM’s ESL platform into the Skippify Suite, we can help retailers bring shelf-edge communication into one controlled environment, reducing complexity while creating a stronger foundation for real-time, revenue-driven in-store experiences. Share

The partnership enables retailers to move beyond fragmented price and content management toward a unified, scalable model for in-store communication. By linking shelf-edge labels, digital screens and ordering touchpoints through the Skippify Suite, the joint solution helps retailers manage pricing, promotions and customer-facing information with greater speed, consistency and operational control.

Within the Skippify Suite, SOLUM’s ESL platform provides the hardware and communication layer for real-time shelf-edge execution. This supports price synchronization, centralized content and pricing control, and seamless alignment with back-office and POS systems. For retailers operating across multiple locations, the combined approach helps accelerate promotional rollouts, reduce manual updates and strengthen consistency across the shelf, screen and customer journey.

The partnership is particularly relevant for petrol and mobility retail, convenience retail and foodservice environments with hybrid retail elements, where price accuracy, promotional agility and consistent customer communication are becoming increasingly important.

By combining Skippify’s software, in-house creative content and international rollout expertise with SOLUM’s shelf-edge execution capabilities, the partnership creates a foundation for more intelligent in-store communication. It also supports future opportunities in retail media, revenue optimization and connected store operations, where pricing, content and customer engagement can work together as part of one coordinated in-store experience.

Skippify will also showcase the joint Smart ESL solution at UNITI expo 2026 in Messe Stuttgart, Hall 1, Booth 1F05.

Jeffrey Brouwer, CEO at Skippify, said, “Retailers are looking for simpler, more connected ways to manage pricing, communication and customer engagement across their stores. By integrating SOLUM’s ESL platform into the Skippify Suite, we can help retailers bring shelf-edge communication into one controlled environment, reducing complexity while creating a stronger foundation for real-time, revenue-driven in-store experiences.”

Bart Penris, Country Manager, Benelux at SOLUM Europe, added, “The future of retail will be built on open, connected store ecosystems, not isolated technologies. With our Newton ESL platform as the digital backbone at the shelf edge, this partnership with Skippify shows how SOLUM is helping retailers turn the physical store into a smarter, more responsive and commercially effective environment.”

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

Learn more at: https://www.solum-group.com

About Skippify

Skippify is a European technology company specializing in Smart Ordering and Digital communication solutions, including Order kiosks, Dynamic Menuboards, LED, Digital Signage and Smart ESL. By combining scalable software, creative content and international rollout expertise, Skippify helps brands create more control, consistency and customer impact across every location. Skippify operates across Foodservice, Petrol & Mobility, Retail and Leisure.

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