Valerio Therapeutics Announces Binding Term-Sheet for Collaboration and Exclusive License With Seed-Stage Biotech Company

VILLEJUIF, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Valerio Therapeutics (FR0010095596 – ALVIO), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of technology platforms dedicated to the targeted delivery of innovative therapies (the “Company”), announces that it has entered into a binding term-sheet with a biotech company currently operating in stealth mode, setting out the principal terms of a collaboration and exclusive worldwide license. The final terms remains subject to the signing of the full Collaboration and License Agreement.

Under the terms of the binding term-sheet, Valerio will apply its proprietary V-Body platform, combining single-domain antibody discovery, chemistry and oligonucleotide conjugation capabilities, to discover and generate novel targeted therapeutic compounds against selected collaboration targets. Valerio will lead and be responsible for the research and discovery phase, while its partner will assume full responsibility for subsequent worldwide development, manufacturing and commercialization.

Under the terms of the binding term-sheet, Valerio would be eligible to receive aggregate potential milestone payments up to USD 200 million, as well as tiered royalties, subject to the execution of a definitive agreement and the achievement of specified events and other terms.

“This contemplated collaboration represents an important validation of Valerio’s integrated platform and of the quality of the science and know-how developed by our team. Partnering with a company of this caliber reinforces our conviction that Valerio’s V-Body technology can address highly relevant therapeutic opportunities and generate value through focused, non-dilutive partnerships,” said Julien Miara, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Although the partner’s identity remains confidential, Valerio believes that the quality of its shareholder base and its focus on an active and commercially attractive therapeutic area make this contemplated collaboration a compelling strategic opportunity for the Company.

For Valerio, this binding term-sheet marks a significant step in the execution of its platform-driven business model. It provides non-dilutive financial support for the Company’s research activities, creates potential downstream value, and further demonstrates the attractiveness of Valerio’s platform to sophisticated biotech and pharmaceutical counterparties.

This transaction is also consistent with Valerio’s strategy to combine the internal advancement of selected proprietary programs with partnerships, licensing transactions and the creation of dedicated NewCos around additional tissue targets or therapeutic applications.

Valerio Therapeutics will provide further updates in due course, including upon signature of the full Collaboration and License Agreement, in accordance with its obligations under the binding term-sheet and applicable regulatory obligations.

About Valerio Therapeutics

Valerio Therapeutics (FR0010095596 – ALVIO) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of technology platforms dedicated to the targeted delivery of innovative therapies. The Company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. For more information: www.valeriotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Valerio Therapeutics and its activities. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Valerio Therapeutics considers reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as they are subject to numerous risks, including those described in the 2025 annual financial report published on April 28, 2026 and available on Valerio Therapeutics’ website, as well as changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Valerio Therapeutics operates.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are not yet known to Valerio Therapeutics or that are not currently considered material by Valerio Therapeutics. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Valerio Therapeutics’ actual results, financial position, performance or achievements to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Valerio Therapeutics shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform themselves of, and comply with, any such local restrictions.