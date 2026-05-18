Quantori and Knowledge3 Announce Co-Marketing Partnership to Advance Knowledge-Driven AI in Life Sciences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantori, a leading provider of digital transformation services and technology for the life sciences and healthcare industries, today announced a co-marketing partnership with Knowledge3 (K3), a company focused on bridging the gap between business goals and IT delivery through Knowledge Graphs, FAIR data principles, and graph-grounded Generative AI.

Together, Quantori and Knowledge3 aim to help organizations move beyond fragmented data environments and siloed AI initiatives. Share

The partnership brings together Quantori’s expertise in AI, scientific software engineering, and life sciences R&D with Knowledge3’s knowledge-first approach to enterprise architecture and semantic data foundations.

Together, the companies aim to help organizations move beyond fragmented data environments and siloed AI initiatives by enabling scalable, context-aware, and operationally sustainable AI ecosystems.

“AI initiatives in life sciences increasingly depend on connected, trustworthy, and reusable knowledge foundations,” said Chris Waller, Chief Strategist at Quantori. “Knowledge3’s philosophy around FAIR implementation patterns, Knowledge Graphs, and graph-grounded AI strongly aligns with how we help organizations operationalize AI across research and enterprise workflows.”

“At Knowledge3, we believe technology should reinforce business understanding rather than fragment it,” said Tom Plasterer, Co-Founder of Knowledge3. “Partnering with Quantori allows us to combine deep life sciences and AI delivery expertise with our knowledge-centric framework to help organizations build scalable and economically viable AI strategies.”

The companies will collaborate on thought leadership initiatives, webinars, industry events, and educational content focused on Knowledge Graphs, FAIR data implementation, Agentic AI, and next-generation scientific knowledge platforms.

As enterprises accelerate adoption of Generative and Agentic AI, both organizations see increasing demand for architectures that provide semantic context, provenance, interoperability, and governance, particularly in highly regulated and data-intensive industries such as pharma and biotechnology.

About Quantori

Quantori is a digital transformation and technology solutions company accelerating the digitization of life sciences and healthcare. Quantori transforms complex data into business value by combining deep industry knowledge, engineering excellence, and applied AI. Learn more at quantori.com and keep connected on social media X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Knowledge3

Knowledge3 (K3) helps organizations align business goals with IT delivery through Knowledge Graphs, FAIR data principles, and graph-grounded AI methodologies. Its knowledge-first framework enables enterprises to transform fragmented data into reusable, scalable, and context-rich knowledge assets that support sustainable AI adoption.