Castine Adds 300+ Research Providers to RMS 2.0 Platform

RIDGEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Castine Consulting LLC and worldflow UK LLP today announced that research from an additional 300+ sell-side and independent research providers is now available through Castine’s RMS (Research Management System) platform.

“Research overload disappears when everything lives in one managed, permissioned, searchable, and continuously updated platform. That’s exactly what RMS 2.0 delivers with its AI layer and expanded content,” said Robin Hodgkins, President of Castine. Share

The partnership enables Castine clients to seamlessly access research distributed via the worldflow network, significantly expanding the breadth of content available within the RMS 2.0 environment.

As new research is published, it becomes immediately available to authorized users through Castine’s platform. Access is strictly permission-based, allowing research firms to protect intellectual property while securely distributing content to a growing base of asset managers. The platform’s searchable universe, covering hundreds of firms’ research, already exceeds 3 million documents and continues to expand daily.

Castine’s RMS 2.0 platform combines research aggregation, market intelligence, and AI-driven search into a single, integrated workflow for investment teams. The platform provides:

Aggregation of internal and external research, including documents, spreadsheets, event information, and sell-side and independent research

Market data and intelligence on more than 50,000 companies, including transcripts, earnings estimates, corporate hierarchies, ESG insights, and more

An integrated AI layer enabling users to query internal and external research content within each provider’s entitlement framework

“Being able to provide our clients with research from 300 more firms helps drive better alpha generation and more informed investment decisions,” said Robin Hodgkins, President of Castine.

Castine ingests this feed into its RMS 2.0 platform, giving asset managers a single, unified portal to access and search research efficiently reducing manual effort and saving research managers hundreds of hours per year.

“worldflow Connect gives Research Providers a single-entry point to feed multiple aggregators, and we are very pleased to add Castine’s’ RMS 2.0 platform to the options for our sell-side and independent research clients. We look forward to working with the Castine team to deliver research content to their platform,” said Steve Jarrett, CEO of worldflow.

About Castine:

Castine Consulting LLC provides research and commission management, compensation, and compliance systems to the financial services community. Castine works with over 500 asset managers and over 50 brokers worldwide. Modules include commission management (CSA and P&L-based), trade reporting, research management, compensation, performance reporting, trend analysis, and client profitability. Castine operates globally and has teams in New York, London, Lisbon, Paris, and Buenos Aires.