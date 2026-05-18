Lighten and Datavant Partner to Deliver Regulatory-Grade EHR Curation for Real-World Evidence Generation

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lighten Platforms, Inc., an AI-native clinical intelligence platform that transforms raw clinical data into evidence-grade insights at scale, today announced a collaboration with Datavant, the data collaboration platform trusted for healthcare. Together, the companies will enable teams to generate more robust and defensible real-world evidence (RWE) by combining regulatory-grade, AI-powered curation of unstructured EHR data with Datavant’s RWE analytics platform. The curated, longitudinal patient datasets produced by Lighten flow directly into Datavant’s platform, unlocking deeper clinical insights and research questions that cannot be answered with structured data alone.

By integrating high-fidelity information from unstructured EHR data, curated by Lighten, directly into the analytical workflow, we’re streamlining the path from data to evidence while preserving the scientific integrity required for the most demanding use. Share

For life sciences organizations, a fundamental and long-standing challenge has been the gap between the clinical depth required to answer critical research questions and the data that is actually available for analysis. The majority of clinically meaningful information, including confirmed diagnoses, disease severity, treatment response, and disease progression, lives not in structured codes but in unstructured clinical notes. Accessing that information at scale has historically required months of manual abstraction, or AI tools that sacrifice the quality and clinical rigor that high-fidelity evidence generation demands.

Lighten takes a fundamentally different approach. Reliable curation takes more than AI models — it takes the operational discipline that the most rigorous abstraction teams have refined over years, now built into an AI-native technology platform, end to end. Lighten reconstructs the full patient journey by reasoning across all relevant clinical contexts. Rather than burying clinical ambiguity in model outputs, Lighten surfaces and resolves it with clinical expertise and AI-powered workflows. Quality is engineered into every step, not inspected at the end, producing clinically validated results for every variable, patient journey, and cohort.

Within Datavant’s RWE analytics platform, these high-fidelity curated datasets unlock analyses that were previously not possible with structured data alone. Study timelines are also significantly accelerated by compressing work that traditionally takes months into days without compromising quality. The partnership supports the full range of life sciences evidence needs, including epidemiology studies, natural history characterization, comparative effectiveness analyses, and label expansion studies.

“Real-world evidence has long been constrained by the gap between the clinical depth required for high-stakes decisions and what structured data alone can support,” said Emily Rubinstein, VP and Group Head of Data Insights and Science at Datavant. “By integrating high-fidelity information from unstructured EHR data, curated by Lighten, directly into the analytical workflow, we’re streamlining the path from data to evidence while preserving the scientific integrity required for the most demanding use cases.”

“The next era of real-world evidence will be defined by the ability to understand the full patient journey, not just fragments captured in structured fields,” said Xinkun Nie, PhD., Founder and CEO of Lighten. “Our collaboration with Datavant helps put deeply curated longitudinal patient journeys in the hands of researchers to study disease and treatment response with a level of clinical context that has historically only been possible through small-scale manual review.”

About Lighten Platforms, Inc.

Lighten is an AI-native clinical intelligence platform that transforms raw clinical data into evidence-grade insights at scale. Through clinically grounded AI-powered workflows, the platform performs holistic clinical reasoning leveraging both structured and unstructured data, producing complete longitudinal patient journeys with the quality, transparency and clinical validity required for regulatory submissions, real-world evidence, and commercial decision-making. Lighten is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit lighten-ai.com.

About Datavant

Datavant is the data collaboration platform trusted for healthcare. With a mission to make the world's health data secure, accessible, and actionable, Datavant works with payers, providers, life sciences, legal and insurance clients globally to accelerate insights. Datavant enables more than 60 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations across the healthcare ecosystem, more than 80,000 hospitals and clinics, 75% of the 100 largest health systems, and 350+ real-world data partners. To learn more, visit datavant.com.