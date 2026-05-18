Evertec Signs Strategic Agreement with Transbank

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) today announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Transbank, the leading payment solutions operator in Chile and one of the largest acquirers in Latin America.

As part of this partnership, Evertec will operate Transbank’s transactional scope, along with selected platforms and services, providing the company with access to state-of-the-art technology.

"This collaboration with Transbank represents an opportunity to continue advancing the evolution of the payments ecosystem in Chile and across the region,” said Mac Schuessler, President & CEO of Evertec. “Evertec’s experience, scale, and innovation enable us to support Transbank in this new phase, while reaffirming our long-term commitment to Chile as a key market within our growth strategy for Latin America.”

Sergio Ávila, CEO of Transbank, stated that “In an increasingly competitive environment, as a company we continuously evaluate alternatives that allow us to successfully anticipate the current and future challenges of the business. This agreement with Evertec represents a key milestone in our digital transformation roadmap. As a company, we have a responsibility to drive new levels of service and move with greater agility to respond to our customers needs.”

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Santiago, Transbank has played a key role in the evolution of electronic payments in Chile for more than three decades. The company provides payment solutions for merchants of all sizes and processes millions of transactions daily, supporting the modernization of commerce, the adoption of digital payment methods across the country, and the integration of Chile’s financial system with banks and international financial institutions.

This partnership underscores Evertec’s experience supporting financial institutions in demanding regulatory and operating environments and reinforces its role as a trusted technology provider with both local and regional presence. It also advances Evertec’s strategy to expand its presence in high-value markets, increase long-term recurring revenue, and deepen relationships with leading institutions across Latin America.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processor and financial technology provider in Latin America, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that processes over ten billion transactions annually. The Company also offers financial technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof, are forward looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: failure to satisfy one or more conditions to closing of the transaction; the inability to achieve the expected benefits of the transaction; the loss of personnel or customers in connection with the transaction; any delays in obtaining regulatory approvals; and the other factors set forth under "Part 1, Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 2, 2026, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless it is required to do so by law.