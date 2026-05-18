Sverica Capital Management Announces Sale of WinWire to NTT DATA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sverica Capital Management LP (“Sverica”) announced today that its Fund V portfolio company, WinWire Holdings, LLC (“WinWire” or the “Company”), has entered into a definitive agreement to be sold to NTT DATA. This transaction marks the culmination of a successful five-year partnership with WinWire, during which the Company more than doubled in size, reinforced its position as a leading Microsoft services partner, and emerged as a differentiated provider of AI-led digital transformation services for enterprise customers.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with global delivery centers in India, WinWire was founded by Ashu Goel and Vineet Arora in 2007 with a deep foundation in the Microsoft ecosystem and has evolved its capabilities to help enterprises operationalize AI at scale. The Company brings advanced expertise across Agentic AI, AI on Azure, data engineering, and cloud-native development, providing the foundational capabilities needed to support enterprise AI adoption. With particular strength across the Healthcare and Software & Digital Platforms sectors, WinWire helps customers modernize data environments, deploy intelligent applications, and move AI initiatives from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment.

WinWire has experienced significant growth since Sverica’s initial investment in April 2021. Under Sverica’s ownership, WinWire further strengthened its go-to-market function through key hires across new business development and alliances, made early investments in AI services and agentic AI capabilities, and strengthened its leadership team and Board with experienced executives and industry leaders. These efforts reinforced WinWire’s differentiated position within the Microsoft ecosystem, with the Company earning numerous industry accolades and partner recognitions, including six Microsoft Partner of the Year recognitions over the last six years and membership in Microsoft’s Agentic Partner Alliance Program.

Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica, said, “It has been an absolute privilege to partner with Ashu, Vineet, and the entire WinWire team over the past five years, and we are deeply grateful for the trust and confidence they placed in Sverica. From learning about WinWire’s ‘People First’ culture during our earliest meetings outdoors in the pandemic to seeing the Company’s bold vision to invest early and aggressively in AI come to life, our partnership journey together has been both rewarding and inspiring. We are excited to see WinWire continue to innovate and lead the market in AI-driven enterprise transformation as part of NTT DATA.”

Ashu Goel, Founder and CEO of WinWire, said, “Joining NTT DATA marks a significant milestone for WinWire and a testament to the incredible work of our team, our clients, and our partners. I am truly grateful to our clients for the trust they have placed in us, to Microsoft for a partnership that has been instrumental to our growth, and to the Sverica team for the unwavering support throughout the journey in helping scale our operations and attract top talent. Together with NTT DATA, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate AI-driven transformation at scale and help our clients unlock the full potential of AI across their enterprises. I could not be more excited about what lies ahead.”

“WinWire's robust organic growth is firmly rooted in its core values, a testament to Ashu's leadership and foresight. WinWire’s vibrant culture reflects its 'People First' philosophy, the Company's commitment to 'Technology Leadership' is evident in its strategic development of enterprise-grade AI transformation capabilities, and the result has been enduring and expanding relationships with customers and Microsoft. It has been an honor collaborating with Ashu, Vineet, and the WinWire team through a period of meaningful growth, and I look forward to seeing what WinWire can accomplish with NTT DATA,” said Ryan Harstad, Partner at Sverica.

About WinWire

WinWire unleashes the Power of Agentic AI to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers gain competitive advantage. WinWire is at the forefront of enabling enterprises in the Healthcare and Software and Digital Platforms (SDP) sectors to embark on a transformative Agentic AI journey.

As a globally recognized, multi-award-winning Agentic AI firm, WinWire delivers a spectrum of AI-led digital transformational services that include:

Agentic AI Services – Harness the power of Agentic AI to accelerate the Frontier Firm Journey.

Foundational AI Services – Data Estate & BI Modernization for AI-Ready data.

Operational AI Services – Manage, optimize, and evolve agents and enterprise applications leveraging Agentic AI systems to reduce costs & enhance agility.

About Sverica

Sverica is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has cumulative committed capital of $2.2 Billion since inception. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a “business builder” approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal time and resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors.