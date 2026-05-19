ChargePoint and OBE Power to Deploy Thousands of EV Chargers at Multifamily Residences Across North America

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced a partnership with OBE Power, a charge point owner focused on deploying and operating EV charging infrastructure at scale. Under the partnership OBE Power will utilize ChargePoint EV charging solutions at multifamily residences, with plans to deploy approximately 2,500 charging ports starting in 2026.

The agreement enables both companies to scale rapidly in one of EV charging’s fastest-growing market segments. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 80% of EV charging takes place at home, yet the availability of charging at multifamily housing lags far behind that of single-family homes. The partnership addresses this imbalance by combining ChargePoint’s best-in-class EV charging technology with OBE Power’s owned and operated infrastructure model, creating a scalable solution that removes financial as well as operational barriers to EV charging adoption in the multifamily sector. ChargePoint will serve as OBE Power’s exclusive technology provider of EV charging solutions, including chargers, software, and services.

“ChargePoint and OBE Power are expanding our relationship from hotels and hospitality into multifamily housing, which has long lacked a simple and scalable path for EV charging,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “Together, we are enabling drivers to charge where they live. We’re also delivering a turnkey solution for landlords thanks to ChargePoint’s technology combined with OBE Power’s owned‑and‑operated business model.”

“After more than a decade of collaboration with ChargePoint to deploy EV charging where people live, work, and stay, we have built a strong track record of delivering the reliability and performance EV drivers expect,” said Alejandro Burgana, Cofounder and Managing Director of OBE Power. “By combining ChargePoint’s technology with OBE Power’s owned-and-operated model, we deliver EV charging solutions purpose-built for multifamily communities.”

OBE Power will deploy turnkey multifamily EV charging solutions through its owned and operated infrastructure model, then manage the charging solutions end-to-end, including driver support. As part of the offering, OBE Power covers energy cost reimbursement, carbon credit revenue, ongoing maintenance, insurance, and repairs for the charging infrastructure at no cost to the landlord.

ChargePoint and OBE Power have already aligned their multifamily development pipelines and will begin deploying charging infrastructure under the partnership in the near term.

ChargePoint and the ChargePoint logo are trademarks of ChargePoint, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint has established itself as the leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging innovation since its inception in 2007, long before EVs became widely available. The company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the entire EV ecosystem, from the grid to the dashboard of the vehicle. The company serves EV drivers, charging station owners, vehicle manufacturers, and similar types of stakeholders. With a commitment to accessibility and reliability, ChargePoint’s extensive portfolio of software, hardware, and services ensures a seamless charging experience for drivers across North America and Europe. ChargePoint empowers every driver in need of charging access, connecting them to over 1.37 million public and private charging ports worldwide. ChargePoint has facilitated the powering of more than 21 billion electric miles, underscoring its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electrifying the future of transportation. For further information, please visit the ChargePoint pressroom or the ChargePoint Investor Relations site. For media inquiries, contact the ChargePoint press office.

About OBE Power

OBE Power is a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, focused on delivering reliable and scalable solutions where people live, work, and stay. Through its owned and operated model, OBE Power provides end-to-end services including site development, deployment, operation, and ongoing maintenance of EV charging assets. The company specializes in multifamily, hospitality, healthcare, and commercial properties, partnering with site hosts to enable seamless electrification with minimum cost. With a commitment to performance, user experience, and long-term asset management, OBE Power is helping accelerate the adoption of electric mobility across the United States. For more information, please visit OBE Power’s website (https://www.obepower.com) or contact the company at sales@obepower.com.

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